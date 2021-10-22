CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin at Purdue odds, picks and prediction

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kL4Oh_0cZO1exE00

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Below, we look at the Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Wisconsin defeated Army 24-17 Oct. 16 and heads to Purdue with a two-game win streak in tow. It has been all-defense, no-offense through the Badgers’ first six games. UW ranks second in the nation in total defense (225.8 yards per game). It ranks 90th in offense (367.0 YPG).

The Boilermakers are coming off a 24-7 win over then-No. 2 Iowa. Purdue had four interceptions in the upset. The Boilers had just two picks on the season prior to that. Junior WR David Bell had 11 catches for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory. Purdue passed for 378 yards vs. Iowa, and the Boilermakers have outgained 6 of 6 opponents in the air this season.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Wisconsin at Purdue odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 8:44 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Wisconsin -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Purdue +140 (bet $100 to win $140)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Wisconsin -3.5 (+102) | Purdue +3.5 (-125)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Wisconsin at Purdue odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Wisconsin 28, Purdue 24

Wisconsin is a slight lean here, but concentrating on the ATS play is recommended. PASS.

The road team has won six straight ATS in this series, and Wisconsin is 7-0 ATS in its last seven trips to Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Badgers have an inept passing attack. They’ve been awful in converting third downs and red-zone opportunities. Wisconsin’s 161.7 passing yards per game rank 116th in FBS. While that has fed into its conversion problems, it doesn’t do so fully.

So, UW is going to want to run a lot but looks to be pretty solid against the ground game. What gives? The Boilermakers have somewhat padded this category against teams not proficient in the run game. Wisconsin found its way to a lot of rushing yards the last two weeks despite being one-dimensional.

The Badgers’ -11 turnover margin is the worst in the nation. A clean-ish game swings UW’s way by 6-10 points Saturday. TAG WISCONSIN -3.5 (+102) AS A SLIGHT LEAN.

Look for both offenses to find a bit more success in finishing drives. Purdue’s points-against number (14.0 PPG) has been heavily influenced by the Boilermakers allowing touchdowns on just 33.3% of red-zone trips.

PEG THE OVER 40.5 (-112) WITH SOME VALUE.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten bowl projections, College Football Playoff predictions after Week 8

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are that it will continue in 2021, or so we think. Here at Buckeyes Wire, we keep the tradition going and give you a look at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when the dust settles on the season, one that has been — and hopefully will continue to be — COVID-19 drama-free for the most part.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the top ten of the College Football Playoff Rankings might have looked like after Week 8

We are now less than a week away from the first set of rankings by the College Football Playoff committee so things are about to get real — finally. However, we’re a little impatient and resourceful (opinions vary), so we’ve been trying to figure this whole thing out from early on in the season and will have reaction when the rankings are released beginning next Tuesday and beyond.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After having overlooked MSU a year ago, Michigan corners much more prepared this time around

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Don’t expect a repeat of last year’s Michigan vs. Michigan State game, at least if cornerback Vincent Gray has his way. A year ago, the heavy underdog Spartans came to The Big House and fired downfield time and time again, exposing the first-time starting cornerbacks in their second game. After the opening foray against Minnesota, the Wolverines apparently were feeling themselves a bit, so when MSU came to town, expected to bow down before the mighty maize and blue, it caught the Michigan contingent off-guard when they didn’t acquiesce.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Wisconsin Football
West Lafayette, IN
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
State
Wisconsin State
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Badgers#College Football#American Football#The Purdue Boilermakers#Uw#Wr#Afca#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats#Purdue 24 Wisconsin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame's updated national bowl projections

A 31-16 win over USC moved No. 11 Notre Dame to 6-1 on the 2021 season as a favorable schedule awaits them to close the year. Notre Dame won’t play another team who is currently ranked, although 5-2 Virginia is knocking on the door as they’re again in the “receiving votes” category of both the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 poll this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings sign T Timon Parris to the practice squad

The Vikings drafted Oli Udoh in 2019, and the Stony Brook product eventually turned into a starting-caliber player. This week, Minnesota elected to add another former Stony Brook player: Timon Parris, a tackle the team signed to the practice squad. Parris has played in four NFL total games, all of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Army
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Don't sleep on Boise State WR Khalil Shakir

If your favorite NFL team is looking for an under-the-radar wide receiver prospect in the 2022 NFL draft class, Boise State’s Khalil Shakir should be on their short list. The six-foot, 190-pound senior is putting together an impressive 2021 campaign for the Broncos, racking up some of the best numbers in the conference, and earning the highest receiving grade of any Mountain West wide receiver from Pro Football Focus so far this season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy