Wisconsin at Purdue odds, picks and prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) take on the Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1) Saturday at 3 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Below, we look at the Wisconsin vs. Purdue odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets.

Wisconsin defeated Army 24-17 Oct. 16 and heads to Purdue with a two-game win streak in tow. It has been all-defense, no-offense through the Badgers’ first six games. UW ranks second in the nation in total defense (225.8 yards per game). It ranks 90th in offense (367.0 YPG).

The Boilermakers are coming off a 24-7 win over then-No. 2 Iowa. Purdue had four interceptions in the upset. The Boilers had just two picks on the season prior to that. Junior WR David Bell had 11 catches for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns in the victory. Purdue passed for 378 yards vs. Iowa, and the Boilermakers have outgained 6 of 6 opponents in the air this season.

Rankings courtesy of the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Wisconsin at Purdue odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Friday at 8:44 a.m. ET.

Money line: Wisconsin -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Purdue +140 (bet $100 to win $140)

Wisconsin -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Purdue +140 (bet $100 to win $140) Against the spread (ATS): Wisconsin -3.5 (+102) | Purdue +3.5 (-125)

Wisconsin -3.5 (+102) | Purdue +3.5 (-125) Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Wisconsin at Purdue odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Wisconsin 28, Purdue 24

Wisconsin is a slight lean here, but concentrating on the ATS play is recommended. PASS.

The road team has won six straight ATS in this series, and Wisconsin is 7-0 ATS in its last seven trips to Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Badgers have an inept passing attack. They’ve been awful in converting third downs and red-zone opportunities. Wisconsin’s 161.7 passing yards per game rank 116th in FBS. While that has fed into its conversion problems, it doesn’t do so fully.

So, UW is going to want to run a lot but looks to be pretty solid against the ground game. What gives? The Boilermakers have somewhat padded this category against teams not proficient in the run game. Wisconsin found its way to a lot of rushing yards the last two weeks despite being one-dimensional.

The Badgers’ -11 turnover margin is the worst in the nation. A clean-ish game swings UW’s way by 6-10 points Saturday. TAG WISCONSIN -3.5 (+102) AS A SLIGHT LEAN.

Look for both offenses to find a bit more success in finishing drives. Purdue’s points-against number (14.0 PPG) has been heavily influenced by the Boilermakers allowing touchdowns on just 33.3% of red-zone trips.

PEG THE OVER 40.5 (-112) WITH SOME VALUE.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).