ALCS Game 6: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros odds, picks and prediction

The best-of-seven American League Championship Series shifts back to Texas as the Houston Astros look to finish off the Boston Red Sox Friday in Game 6. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET (FS1). Let’s analyze the lines around the Red Sox vs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Houston leads the series 3-2 after taking the last two games at Fenway Park, 9-2 Tuesday and 9-1 Wednesday.

Red Sox RHP Nathan Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA regular season) makes his fourth start and fifth appearance of the postseason. He was Game 4’s losing pitcher, entering in the ninth inning and allowing a leadoff double to SS Carlos Correa and a two-out, go-ahead single to C Jason Castro. He was then removed and Houston still added 6 more runs.

2021 postseason: 2-1, 5.51 ERA (16 1/3 IP, 10 ER), 14 H, 4 BB, 21 K in three starts and one relief appearance

Career vs. Astros (regular season): 1-2, 3.93 ERA (36 2/3 IP, 16 ER), 1.28 WHIP in six starts

Astros RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.48 ERA regular season) makes his third start of the playoffs. He was Game 2’s losing pitcher, yielding a first-inning grand slam to DH J.D. Martinez and a leadoff walk in the second inning before getting removed.

2021 postseason: 0-1, 24.55 ERA (3 2/3 IP, 10 ER), 7 H, 6 BB, 5 K in two starts

Career vs. Red Sox (regular season): 1-0, 1.29 ERA (7 IP, 1 ER), 5 H, 1 BB, 6 K in one start this year, a 5-1 home win June 1

Red Sox at Astros odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 8:55 a.m. ET.

Money line: Red Sox -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | Astros -117 (bet $117 to win $100)

Red Sox -103 (bet $103 to win $100) | Astros -117 (bet $117 to win $100) Against the spread/ATS: Red Sox -1.5 (+155) | Astros +1.5 (-190)

Red Sox -1.5 (+155) | Astros +1.5 (-190) Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

Prediction

Astros 8, Red Sox 7

Money line (ML)

BACK HOUSTON (-117) to WIN 0.3 UNITS.

Despite Boston being 10-1 in Eovaldi’s last 11 starts, including 3-0 in the postseason, the play is with the home team.

Houston is 54-31 at Minute Maid Park this year, including 3-1 in the playoffs.

The Astros lost their last home game 9-5 in Game 2. They haven’t dropped back-to-back home games since Aug. 22-23.

Houston’s bats turned it up a notch, too, in Games 4 and 5, while Boston struggled at the plate as the Astros outscored the Red Sox 18-3 and outhit them 23-8.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

PASS since the juice is a bit costly on the Astros +1.5 (-190). Plus, they’re 40-45 ATS at home.

ATS records:

Regular season: Red Sox 84-78 | Astros 77-85

Postseason: Red Sox 7-3 | Astros 5-4

Boston is a decent 49-36 ATS on the road, but the alternate line of Red Sox +1.5 (-205) is also too chalky.

Over/Under (O/U)

OVER 8.5 (-130) is the STRONGEST PLAY – 1½ times your usual wager – as both clubs are on 8-0 Over runs.

O/U records:

Regular season: Red Sox 74-85-3 | Astros 86-69-7

Postseason: Red Sox 8-1-1 | Astros 8-1

The Over is 5-0 in this series. Even Game 4, which was tied 2-2 after eight innings, went Over with the Astros scoring 7 runs in the ninth of their 9-2 victory.

The Over is also 48-36-1 at Minute Maid Park this season.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

JOHNNY’S RECORD W-L SP ROI

SINCE JULY 8 62-42 26-14 +17.636

*–SP: Strongest plays; ROI: Return on investment

Follow @JohnnyParlay11 on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).