“Whatever’s best for them, that’s what I want” St. Anne-Pacelli teacher wins ‘One Class At A Time’ grant

Columbus, GA. ( WRBL ) – The love of teaching is what keeps our “One Class At A Time” teacher going.

Julie Vickery is a high school English teacher at St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School. Her colleagues describe her as enthusiastic and passionate often going above and beyond in and outside of the classroom. While planning, she carefully designs lessons that will challenge but also provide a little fun for her students. She is also known for being selfless and dedicated to making sure her students needs are met.

Ms. Vickery was speechless when presented with the 600 dollar grant from Pezold Family McDonald’s and Zelmo’s Zip-in, she intends to use grant towards spoiling her students.

“I’m just I’m speechless oh my goodness…I, I hope I can spoil my kids, I mean they’re why I’m here. So whatever, whatever they need, whatever’s best for them that’s what, that’s what I want to do. I can’t believe this.”

