Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun from his holster and pointing it at the camera when he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie "Rust," the director said in a search-warrant affidavit. The 63-year-old Baldwin was "sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw," director Joel Souza said, "pointing the revolver towards the camera lens." Souza told investigators in the affidavit released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office on Sunday that he was looking over Hutchins' shoulder "when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop." The director said he remembered the 42-year-old Hutchins "complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection."

BURBANK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO