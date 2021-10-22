CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyond Meat Stock Tumbles to 52-Week Low After Lowering Third-Quarter Revenue Outlook

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company said it now expects to report net sales of $106 million for the quarter, down from its prior forecast of $120 million to $140 million. Beyond said that a number of factors hurt its revenue for the quarter, including the delta variant and severe weather. Shares of...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Freshworks Sinks 13% After Software Maker Forecasts Lower Annual Revenue Than Expected in First Quarterly Report Since IPO

Freshworks' revenue expectation for the full calendar year was slightly lower than analysts expected. Google has backed Freshworks, which competes with enterprise mainstays such as Oracle and SAP. Shares of customer service and support software maker Freshworks fell more than 15% in extended trading on Tuesday after releasing quarterly results...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Avis Budget stock more than doubles as blow-out earnings follows a sharp jump in short interest

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. more than doubled in very volatile morning trading Tuesday, after the rental car company reported blow-out third-quarter earnings in the wake of a sharp run up in short interest in the past few months. The stock rocketed 108.1% in morning trading, putting it on course for the biggest one-day gain since the company went public in November 1984. The stock has already been halted for volatility six times since the open. Leading up to results, which were reported late Monday, the stock had soared 131% since the company reported second-quarter results. Over the same time, the latest exchange data showed that short interest had increased by about two-thirds to 13.42 million shares, boosting the short interest as a percent of the public float to 20.5%, or more than the 18.0% of high-profile meme-stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Avis stock has run up 856.5% year to date, while AMC shares have climbed 1,664.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 23.2%.
MARKETS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Soar More Than 80% in After-Hours Trading

Among the news, Bed Bath & Beyond announced the launch of a digital marketplace that will sell goods from third-parties, in addition to a tie-up with grocery chain Kroger. The home goods retailer also said its stock buyback program was ahead of schedule and it unveiled some executive leadership changes.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Darktrace slumps to 2-month low

Nov 3 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as losses in heavyweight oil stocks outweighed a rebound in miners, while traders held back on uncertainty around a potential UK rate hike. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) declined 0.3%, with gains in metal stocks (.FTNMX551020) offset by weakness...
STOCKS

