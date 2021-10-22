CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Provides Expletive Response to Steve Bruce Criticism Following Newcastle Exit

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

The Manchester City manager has become the latest Premier League boss to speak out in support of the 60 year-old, who left Newcastle United by mutual consent on Wednesday afternoon.

Bruce, who reached the landmark of 1,000 games in management when Newcastle lost to Spurs last Sunday, has revealed that he may not continue due to the levels of abuse he faced as Newcastle boss.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Bruce said, "I think this might be my last job. It's not just about me, it's taken its toll on my whole family because they are all Geordies and I can't ignore that."

"We've got a good life so, yeah, this will probably be me done as a manager - until I get a phone call from a chairman somewhere asking if I can give them a hand. Never say never, I've learnt that."

Steve Bruce's comments have sparked a huge debate around the abuse managers face, and it was a topic of conversation which dominated Pep Guardiola's press conference on Friday afternoon.

Speaking specifically about the abuse Bruce has faced while managing Newcastle, Pep Guardiola said, "I'll tell him don't pay much attention to the comments because it is bull****."

The Catalan also praised the 60 year-old, saying, "I read the post on Twitter from Saint-Maximin, this for me what Steve Bruce, he is an exceptional gentleman. Always took care of me, I wish him all the best."

"Steve Bruce and all other managers want to try do the best, sometimes you win sometimes you lose, he does not have to worry. I'm pretty sure everyone in Newcastle, especially the players, know who Steve is. I will him well. All the best, hopefully I can see him soon."

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are now gearing up to return to Premier League action this weekend, as they travel to the South Coast to face high-flying Brighton and Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Steve Bruce takes Newcastle training as speculation continues

Steve Bruce took training on Tuesday amid continuing uncertainty over his future as Newcastle manager. The Magpies boss was pictured at the club’s training ground, apparently working as normal, despite considerable speculation he could soon be relieved of his duties by Newcastle’s new owners. Bruce’s position has been unclear since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Steve Bruce spotted at Newcastle United training ground amid sack reports

The 60-year-old’s future on Tyneside remains uncertain following the £300million+ takeover of PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers. Bruce met face-to-face with director Amanda Staveley for the first time at the training ground on Monday but no decision was made. It has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'If it was any other walk of life, it would be classed as employment abuse': Gary Neville slams Newcastle's Saudi owners' treatment of Steve Bruce following leaks about his future - accusing them of using boss as 'shield' for criticism of club

Gary Neville has criticised Newcastle's new Saudi owners of how they have handled the topic of Steve Bruce's future, insisting in any other profession it would be classed as 'employment abuse'. The pressure increased on the Magpies boss after Sunday's 3-2 defeat at home by Tottenham in the club's first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Pep Guardiola
punditarena.com

Newcastle offer update on Steve Bruce’s future

Newcastle have offered an update on Steve Bruce’s future, confirming that he will be in charge of the team this Sunday against Spurs. Amanda Staveley, one of the club’s new owners, confirmed that Bruce will take charge of his 1000th game at 4.30pm this Sunday at St. James’ Park. Amid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Newcastle 'should replace Steve Bruce with Jose Mourinho' following takeover claims Danny Mills as 'there is no one else better' than the ex-Man United boss

Danny Mills has claimed 'there is no one else better' to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle than former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho. Newcastle were taken over by Public Investment Fund (PIF) for £305million last week making them the wealthiest club in world football and the new owners have promised the fans they will transform the Magpies from a team battling relegation to title challengers.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Who could replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United?

Following the recent takeover of Newcastle United, rumours are rife that current Manager, Steve Bruce, could be replaced within a couple of days, as the club looks to move into a new era. The takeover has likely made Newcastle one of the richest clubs in the world, and with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Steve Bruce remains in charge of Newcastle for media duties before Spurs clash

Steve Bruce appears set to take charge of Newcastle’s first game under their new Saudi owners. It had been reported Bruce would be sacked before Sunday’s Premier League clash with Tottenham, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte among those linked with succeeding him. However, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newcastle United#Expletive#Spurs#The Daily Telegraph#Geordies#Catalan
punditarena.com

Newcastle United confirm Steve Bruce departure

Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle role. Newcastle United have confirmed that manager Steve Bruce has left the club “by mutual consent.”. Bruce’s future had been the subject of intense speculation since the Saudi-led takeover of the club was confirmed a fortnight ago. His cause wouldn’t have been helped by a 3-2...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Steve Bruce leaves position as Newcastle head coach

Steve Bruce has left his position as Newcastle head coach by mutual consent, the Premier League club have announced. His departure comes 13 days after the club’s takeover by a Saudi-led consortium. A club statement said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steve Bruce: Newcastle manager sacked following Saudi takeover

Newcastle United have confirmed that Steve Bruce has left the club by “mutual consent”, drawing an end to the protracted saga over the head coach’s future. A change of manager had been considered inevitable ever since the £305m Saudi-backed takeover of the club was completed, with Bruce mocked by home supporters during Newcastle’s 3-2 defeat by Tottenham last weekend. The 60-year-old had kept Newcastle in the Premier League for two seasons but much of his tenure has been mired in hostility, owing to his relationship with former owner Mike Ashley and a cautious playing style, with divisions deepening in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

OUT! Steve Bruce leaves Newcastle 'by mutual consent'

Manager Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United by mutual consent just 13 days after the Saudi Arabia-backed £305m takeover of the club was completed. The 60-year-old took charge of his 1,000th match as a manager in Sunday's 3-2 defeat by Tottenham - his only game as Magpies boss under the new owners.
PREMIER LEAGUE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Newcastle reshaping begins with manager Steve Bruce leaving

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — The new Saudi ownership of Newcastle made its first big call since buying the English club, firing manager Steve Bruce on Wednesday as part of its efforts to reshape the team and stay in the Premier League. There was an inevitability about the departure of Bruce,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"We Are Incredibly Criticised - More Than The Worst in Society" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Pressure of Management Following Steve Bruce's Newcastle Exit

The Spaniard was asked whether he enjoys being a manager in his pre-match press-conference on Friday afternoon, with City looking to build on their 2-0 victory against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend. Following Steve Bruce's decision to leave Newcastle as head coach by mutual consent, plenty of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Guardiola shows sympathy for ex-Newcastle boss Bruce after abuse

London (AFP) – Pep Guardiola says he still loves being a football manager but ignores social media after Steve Bruce spoke about the abuse he received as Newcastle boss following his departure from St James’ Park this week. Bruce, who left his job by “mutual consent” two weeks after a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
176
Followers
2K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy