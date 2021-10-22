Pep Guardiola Provides Expletive Response to Steve Bruce Criticism Following Newcastle Exit

The Manchester City manager has become the latest Premier League boss to speak out in support of the 60 year-old, who left Newcastle United by mutual consent on Wednesday afternoon.

Bruce, who reached the landmark of 1,000 games in management when Newcastle lost to Spurs last Sunday, has revealed that he may not continue due to the levels of abuse he faced as Newcastle boss.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Bruce said, "I think this might be my last job. It's not just about me, it's taken its toll on my whole family because they are all Geordies and I can't ignore that."

"We've got a good life so, yeah, this will probably be me done as a manager - until I get a phone call from a chairman somewhere asking if I can give them a hand. Never say never, I've learnt that."

Steve Bruce's comments have sparked a huge debate around the abuse managers face, and it was a topic of conversation which dominated Pep Guardiola's press conference on Friday afternoon.

Speaking specifically about the abuse Bruce has faced while managing Newcastle, Pep Guardiola said, "I'll tell him don't pay much attention to the comments because it is bull****."

The Catalan also praised the 60 year-old, saying, "I read the post on Twitter from Saint-Maximin, this for me what Steve Bruce, he is an exceptional gentleman. Always took care of me, I wish him all the best."

"Steve Bruce and all other managers want to try do the best, sometimes you win sometimes you lose, he does not have to worry. I'm pretty sure everyone in Newcastle, especially the players, know who Steve is. I will him well. All the best, hopefully I can see him soon."

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are now gearing up to return to Premier League action this weekend, as they travel to the South Coast to face high-flying Brighton and Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium.

