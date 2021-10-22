CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"We Are Incredibly Criticised - More Than The Worst in Society" - Pep Guardiola Reveals Pressure of Management Following Steve Bruce's Newcastle Exit

 4 days ago

The Spaniard was asked whether he enjoys being a manager in his pre-match press-conference on Friday afternoon, with City looking to build on their 2-0 victory against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.

Following Steve Bruce's decision to leave Newcastle as head coach by mutual consent, plenty of Premier League managers have spoken about the criticism that comes with the job in a message of support to Bruce, who received abuse from club fans throughout his time as Magpies boss.

Guardiola, who joined City in the summer of 2016, has himself come under the spotlight for the wrong reasons due to his side's failure on the European stage since he took charge of the Manchester club.

"We (managers) are incredibly criticised - more than the worst in society, because we don't' win games. It's simple as that," said the 50-year-old in his press-conference on Friday.

"I'm treated good because we (City) win sometimes, I'm treated bad because we lose. I love it, I love it. I pay no attention. I know as a manager, the success is because we have done it, not because I have done it (alone)."

The Catalan boss has won three Premier League titles, four Carabao Cups and other domestic silverware during his time in the east side of Manchester.

Guardiola added: "From the CEO, our incredible workers, the staff and backroom staff the success is because we have done it (together).

"Because we are in front of the media every three days, the influence is much, much minor.

"It's difficult to understand that football is collective, never have I thought I win a game (myself). I win the games because my mates help me, (they) try to do my best to win the game."

