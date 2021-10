Every investor knows that regardless of how much money you make, the Tax Man will take his share. There’s simply no getting around taxes. There are, however, ways to either defer or reduce taxes. It’s only possible through tax-advantaged accounts. These are investment accounts that allow you to reduce taxes on your income. For example, a traditional IRA is tax-deferred, and a Roth IRA is tax-exempt.

