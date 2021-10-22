CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS’ Jungkook Teaches Fans How To Enjoy Their Concert 'Permission To Dance On Stage'

By Jennifer Manongdo
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
With their upcoming online concert this Sunday, BTS’ Jungkook made sure fans will have the best time of their lives by teaching them an interesting move which reflects excitement in a simple way. Jungkook joined fellow BTS members in a VLive livestream to let fans know about their preparations...

