No problems for St Mirren ahead of Rangers clash

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
St Mirren have a full squad for their cinch Premiership encounter with Rangers.

Charles Dunne returned to the bench in Dingwall last weekend and Greg Kiltie has shaken off a knee injury.

They may have to wait for their comebacks though, with the Buddies on a three-match winning streak.

Rangers defender Leon Balogun is a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury in the 2-0 Europa League win over Brondby at Ibrox on Thursday night.

Ryan Jack returned to training following calf surgery but Ryan Kent is still working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.

