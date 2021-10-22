Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is set to be handed a double injury boost

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley could be handed a double injury boost ahead of his side’s Championship clash with Preston.

Dujon Sterling and Kevin Stewart could both come into contention after missing recent games due to illness and an ankle injury respectively.

Critchley’s side are on a high as they go into the game on the back of a fine come-from-behind win at Reading in midweek.

The Seasiders will assess the rest of the squad closer to kick-off but do not anticipate any fresh injury concerns.

There could also be good news for opponents Preston in the wake of their hard-fought midweek win over Coventry.

Sean Maguire and Ali McCann missed the game after picking up injuries on international duty but have returned to training and could feature.

Matthew Olosunde is also nearing his return following an Achilles injury, but Ched Evans (foot) is expected to remain sidelined.

Like Critchley, Lilywhites boss Frankie McAvoy does not anticipate any new injury concerns.

