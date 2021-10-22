CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kal Naismith misses out for Luton against Hull through suspension

 4 days ago
Luton manager Nathan Jones will be without the suspended Kal Naismith for the visit of Hull.

Naismith picked up his fifth booking of the season in the midweek draw at Derby and will serve a one-game ban.

The yellow card was partly behind Jones’s decision to substitute both Naismith and Jordan Clark after just half an hour at Pride Park, with Fred Onyedinma and Admiral Muskwe coming on and the former scoring the away side’s first equaliser of the game.

Clark could return to the starting XI against Hull, while forward Cameron Jerome will also hope to be involved after being limited to coming off the bench in the last five games.

Hull manager Grant McCann will be without the services of midfielder Tom Huddlestone for up to six weeks.

Huddlestone suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in the home defeat to Peterborough in midweek and will be sidelined for at least a month.

It was Huddlestone’s first appearance since September 11 and McCann described the news as a “kick in the teeth” for his struggling side.

McCann will assess the fitness of goalkeeper Nathan Baxter before naming his squad.

