BARABOO, Wis. — The Baraboo School District is naming the high school students who were killed in a crash late last week, while also sharing messages from their families. The district says 17-year-old Adlai Estes and 17-year-old Faith Woods were the two teenagers who died following the crash on Highway A in the Town of Fairfield last Friday. Another 17-year-old girl in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

11 HOURS AGO