University students have been reporting an increasing number of spiking by injection incidents while in nightclubs and other nightlife venues across the UK.In recent weeks, reports of such incidents have emerged in Nottingham, Exeter, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Nottinghamshire Police are investigating 12 separate reports of young women and men being “spiked” in less than a month.Home secretary Priti Patel has asked police forces to urgently assess the scale of drink and needle spiking at nightclubs and parties, amid fears that women are being targeted by people injecting them with drugs on nights out.Here is everything we know about spiking...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO