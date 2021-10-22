CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Matt Murray: Gives up two to drop debut

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Murray allowed two goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Sharks. The Senators tilted the ice away from Murray in his season debut, out-shooting the...

Sportsnet.ca

Senators place goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray has been placed on the injured reserve, the team announced Friday. The move is retroactive to this past Tuesday. Murray, who has been out of the lineup due to a non-COVID-related illness, will miss the Senators' next two games and is eligible to return Thursday against the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators goalie Matt Murray questionable for season opener

Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray says he is not at full health and will determine his status for Thursday's season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs on game day. Murray has been battling a cold this week. Anton Forsberg will start against visiting Toronto if Murray can't go. Murray was...
NHL
markerzone.com

SENS GOALIE MATT MURRAY INJURED BY RANGERS FORWARD CHRIS KREIDER (W/ VIDEO)

Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray was forced to leave Saturday afternoon's game against the New York Rangers following a third period collision with Rangers forward Chris Kreider. The play came with 5:24 remaining in the game when the Rangers, down 2-0 to the Sens, worked their cycle on the power...
NHL
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Filip Gustavsson
Sportsnet.ca

Sharks spoil Senators' party as Brady Tkachuk, Matt Murray make season debuts

Consider this the real Ottawa Senators home opener. That Oct. 14 game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs was just a dress rehearsal. For here was Ottawa winger Brady Tkachuk, finally wreaking havoc again, his massive form beneath the No. 7 jersey crashing into San Jose Sharks players all night long.
NHL
nhltraderumor.com

NHL Injury: Sens goalie Matt Murray headed to IR

Ottawa Senators goalie Matt Murray is headed to the injured reserve with the head and neck injury he suffered against the New York Rangers. Murray was injured in the third period on New York’s first goal of the afternoon, causing Anton Forsberg to come in in relief. Murray made his...
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Matt Murray: Leaves late with injury Saturday

Murray left Saturday's game against the Rangers with an apparent head injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports. New York's Chris Kreider hit Murray in the head with his knee after scoring a power-play goal with 4:16 remaining in the game. Murray departed immediately and was seen pointing to his head on the bench. He stopped 21 of 22 shots, and an update on his status was not immediately provided after the game.
HOCKEY
#San Jose#Gaa
theScore

Senators' Murray headed to IR, Pinto to miss 1-2 weeks

The Ottawa Senators will place goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve with a head/neck ailment, head coach D.J. Smith said Sunday, according to the Ottawa Sun's Bruce Garrioch. The 27-year-old exited Saturday's contest against the New York Rangers in the third period after forward Chris Kreider collided with his head.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres waive Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres will wait until after practice on Monday to announce their final 23-man roster for the 2021-22 regular season. We got a little insight on Sunday when only Axel Jonsson-Fjallby was waived by the 2 p.m. ET deadline. That means Cody Eakin and John Hayden have not been waived and have made the team.
NHL
97.1 The Ticket

Pat Caputo: Red Wings more talented, simply better

The Red Wings will be improved this season. It is just a matter of how much. The biggest upgrade will come on the blueline. Nick Leddy is one of the NHL’s best puck movers, the ideal defensive pairing for high-end rookie Moritz Seider, Detroit’s rugged first-round draft pick in 2019.
NHL
The Citizens Voice

Almari, Lindberg lead Penguins to win in opener

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Valtteri Puustinen’s first period goal gave the Penguins something they’ve been missing for 19 months. A roar of approval from a capacity crowd. The rookie’s power play tally ignited Mohegan Sun Arena early in Saturday’s season opener, then Niclas Almari drew an even bigger eruption from the 5,785 on hand when he scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and sent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on its way to a 2-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Brady Tkachuk: Season debut not before Sunday

Tkachuk will make his season debut either Sunday versus the Stars or Thursday versus the Sharks, Wayne Scanlan of Sportsnet reports. Tkachuk won't be ready in time for Saturday's rematch with the Maple Leafs after inking a seven-year contract Thursday. The 22-year-old winger should slot into a top-line role once he gets up to speed, and he'll provide a significant boost for fantasy managers in formats that count hits.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 1.0 Wrap Up: Oilers give up a two-goal lead in the third period, win 3-2 in the shootout anyway

Just like we drew it up. Final Score: 3-2 Oilers in the shootout. The last time the Edmonton Oilers played a hockey game that mean anything left us all feeling crushed, angry, and ready to walk off a cliff after our boys dropped four straight at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets. Needless to say, the vibes around Oil Country were about as bad as they can get and it felt like there was a dark cloud riding along ever since. Thankfully, a new season offers a fresh opportunity to erase those memories and replace them with something a little more fun than the dread and anger that comes with a series sweep. I know I’m biased but I honestly feel like Oilers fans have lived through more than enough heartache in recent memory and that we deserve better than what we’ve got. And frankly, there’s nothing better than the early season Kool-Aid that always goes down smooth as we all dream of better days for our boys and the parties that would come with an extended playoff run. This is the time for those lofty dreams, my friends, and I went into the season opener with plenty of sky-high hopes.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Senators' tendency to give up Grade-A chances proving to be costly

In their home opener, the Ottawa Senators provided a rather rude greeting to their Battle of Ontario brothers from Toronto. So, it was to be expected that the Maple Leafs would return the favour in their rink Saturday night. In a game broadcast on Hockey Night In Canada, the Leafs came out hard to run up a two-goal lead and ride it to a 3-1 victory.
NHL
CBS Sports

NHL

