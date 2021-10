5,841 take in Texas's return to full-capacity games. The Texas Stars opened their 13th season with a shutout loss to the visiting Iowa Wild. The 2-0 final, including an empty netter in the last minute, really should have been a better fate for Texas given the chances they had in the game and the quality of their goaltending. Texas goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 32 of 33 shots but veteran Andrew Hammond was one save better, halting all 27 he faced.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO