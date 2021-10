Record: 0-1-0 Last game: 2-1 loss vs. Toronto. The Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens will face off for the first time January 30, 2020 in tonight’s game. That’s perhaps one of the things I’m most excited for this season, personally: being able to see other teams again, including our friends north of the border. Last season was odd in so many ways, but only playing a small group of teams got kind of boring, right? It’ll be nice to see other teams and other players again, and starting with Montreal is a great way to kick things off.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO