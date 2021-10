Off to a good start to the season, LA Kings forward Adrian Kempe looks to make the most of his contract year. Despite an up-and-down season, Adrian Kempe nonetheless had a very decent showing in 2020-21. Playing in all 56 games for the LA Kings last season, the 25-year-old scored 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points. However, consistency was an issue for Kempe and entering this, his last year before becoming a restricted free agent, he will need to make the most of his opportunities.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO