Bearcats to play final regular season home game at War Memorial Friday

The Bearcats playing Pioneer Valley.

Season wraps up next week with away game in Arroyo Grande

– The Paso Robles High School Football Team plays it’s final regular season game at War Memorial Stadium Friday night. The Bearcats (5-2) host Righetti (1-6) in the annual Senior Game. Before the game, seniors on the team, (and their families), will be introduced to those in attendance.

The Bearcats have won four games in a row, since losing to Buchanon, which is one of the top high school football teams in the state. The Buchanon Bears are now 7-1 for the season. They are ranked #21 in the state. Their only loss was to Los Alamitos (7-1) by a slim margin, 34-31. The Bearcats are 3-0 in conference. Their only other loss was the season opener at Lompoc.

The Bearcats will finish their regular season at Arroyo Grande (5-3) next Friday night.

The Warriors lost their first five games, before beating Pioneer Valley 20-6 two weeks ago. Last Friday, they lost a close game to Arroyo Grande, 39-35. Righetti is 1-2 in conference.