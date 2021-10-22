CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arroyo Grande, CA

Bearcats to play final regular season home game at War Memorial Friday

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
The Bearcats playing Pioneer Valley.

Season wraps up next week with away game in Arroyo Grande

– The Paso Robles High School Football Team plays it’s final regular season game at War Memorial Stadium Friday night. The Bearcats (5-2) host Righetti (1-6) in the annual Senior Game. Before the game, seniors on the team, (and their families), will be introduced to those in attendance.

The Bearcats have won four games in a row, since losing to Buchanon, which is one of the top high school football teams in the state. The Buchanon Bears are now 7-1 for the season. They are ranked #21 in the state. Their only loss was to Los Alamitos (7-1) by a slim margin, 34-31. The Bearcats are 3-0 in conference. Their only other loss was the season opener at Lompoc.

The Bearcats will finish their regular season at Arroyo Grande (5-3) next Friday night.

The Warriors lost their first five games, before beating Pioneer Valley 20-6 two weeks ago. Last Friday, they lost a close game to Arroyo Grande, 39-35. Righetti is 1-2 in conference.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles High School Athletes of the Week

Coach’s comment: Bearcat Varsity Tennis competed in the Mountain League Finals and played well. At the end of the day, the doubles team of Cahryn Payne and Rana Takada qualified for day two and a chance to advance into the Area Tournament with the Ocean League Finals. Both girls have been team leaders and strong players throughout our season and a huge part of our success in taking a third-place ranking in league and a spot to play in CIF D2 next week. – Coach Laura Clowes.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Bearcats girls golf team competes with Atascadero

– The Paso Robles High School Girls’ Golf Team competed against Atascadero High School this week. The Bearcats hosted the Greyhounds at The Paso Robles Golf Club on Tuesday and earned a win with a team score of 255 to Atascadero’s 262. Paso High’s Malia Gaviola was the individual medalist with a score of 45.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

