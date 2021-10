Your browser does not support the audio element. Nonprofit organizations in Oregon that help homeless youth to find and keep housing will be getting millions of dollars in grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help them with their mission. According the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance, an estimated 2,000 K-12 students in Marion and Polk counties are homeless. We talk with Tricia Frizell who directs the HOME Youth Services program in Marion and Polk counties, one of the network of services in the Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance. Carla Munns, a consultant for the Alliance also joins us, along with Miya Longsworth, a formerly homeless youth, who got housing through a similar network of service providers in Lane County.

MARION, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO