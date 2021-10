In 2016, Anthony Bourdain wanted to say something. "Do me one favor, people," he asked in a video for Business Insider. "Please. Eat the fish on Monday." This was an update for one of the most infamous sections in The New Yorker article that propelled him from being an executive chef to fame. Namely, he told you not to eat the fish on Mondays. "Many fish purveyors don't deliver on Saturday," Bourdain wrote, "so the chances are that the Monday-night tuna you want has been kicking around in the kitchen since Friday morning, under God knows what conditions." The conditions in question were poor refrigeration, meaning that the days-old fish had aged.

