Have you ever wondered what it would be like to drive a Formula 1 car outside of a racetrack and have it be street legal? Thanks to a little company called Advanced Design Tramontana in Catalonia, Spain, you can have one for a moderate price tag. The Tramontana is possibly the weirdest-looking performance car you’ll ever see, but it has all the makings of an open-wheel race car, except this one has wheel arches and turn indicators. It also has air conditioning and can come with a passenger seat. Both can be leather as well. It’s a confusing car and apparently is trying to dip its wheels in two separate ponds.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO