GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI -- Justin Greene, a 26-year-old Traverse City man has been charged in connection to the death of a man who was killed Friday in a three-car crash. According to Up North Live, Greene was arraigned Monday on charges of reckless driving causing death and operating under the influence of intoxicating liquor causing death after he allegedly crashed into a car being driven by Mike Trailer, 66, of Traverse City.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO