ABBA share new single “Just a Notion” that dates from 1978

By Bill Pearis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish pop icons ABBA are back and will release Voyage, their first album in 40 years, on November 5. They've just shared the album's third single, "Just a Notion," which has a long history with the band. You can watch the lyric video below. “Wikipedia says this track was...

Now This Is What We Wanted From ABBA

A month after ABBA rose from the glittery pop ashes and released, frankly, two underwhelming comeback singles that didn’t sound much like them, our patience has been rewarded with a travel back in time: The Swedish legends unveiled their newest track “Just a Notion,” a ridiculously happy romp that finds Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid harmonizing about the joys of flirting while a power piano noodles in the background. (A top ABBA sonic theme, after battle metaphors for romance.) The song was originally recorded in late 1978 for the group’s Voulez-Vous sessions but was left on the cutting room floor for reasons that remain elusive. “Why did we decide against it? In hindsight, I don’t have a clue,” Björn explained in a statement. “So it’s a mystery and will remain a mystery.” We have it on loop.
MUSIC
