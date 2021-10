MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County families struggling to pay past due rent and utility bills due to financial hardship during the pandemic can apply to have them paid in full. Shelby County Emergency Services has opened its application for emergency rent and utility assistance. If approved, the organization will pay 100% of your past due bills directly to your landlord or MLGW.

SHELBY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO