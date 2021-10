ST. LOUIS – Every month on FOX 2, we salute our 1st responders, military or veterans with our Proud to Serve Award. This month, we salute Jordan Levinson, an Affton Fire Engineer who began volunteering for the department a few years out of high school. Since 2005, Jordan has been serving as EMS and Firefighter Engineer driving the trucks when the calls come in. Ask almost anyone in the Affton community who their favorite firefighter is, and Jordan’s name will be recognized by community members and residents. Jordan has also served as a volunteer on the school board. Students know him as the volunteer assistant band leader with the marching and symphonic bands, a role he cherishes.

