CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tommy DeBarge of R&B band Switch dies at age 64

By Gray News staff
KTRE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) - Musician Tommy DeBarge of the famed DeBarge family has died at age 64, family members confirmed on social media. He was co-founder and bassist of the 1970s R&B band Switch, which included...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
BET

El DeBarge Speaks Out On The Death Of His Brother Tommy DeBarge

Tommy DeBarge, one of the co-founders of R&B band Switch and a member of the DeBarge family, has passed away at 64 years old. His younger brother, El DeBarge, released an emotional statement. El DeBarge, 60, said in a statement on Instagram, “And so it is that on October 21,...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies

Actor James Michael Tyler who played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom "Friends" died Sunday at age 59, US media reported. "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," representative Toni Benson said in a statement to US media.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debarge Family#Gray News#Mint Condition#Gray Media Group Inc
The Independent

James Michael Tyler: Friends producer leads tributes after Gunther star dies from cancer

The executive producer of Friends has led tributes to actor James Michael Tyler who has died aged 59 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.The star was beloved by millions of fans for his portrayal of Gunther, the quirky coffee shop manager with bleached hair and an unrequited love for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday, his representatives said.Tributes have started to pour in after news broke of the actor’s death, with Kevin S Bright hailing Tyler an “incredible person”. The executive producer on Friends said: “James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night....
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Wendy Williams struggling with 'serious complications' related to her worsening health condition and will NOT be back when show returns with guest hosts next week

Wendy Williams, 57, will not return to host new episodes of her eponymous show due to her worsening health as she is 'experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition.'. A slate of guest hosts and panelists are being put together to helm The...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dies From Tragic Accident; Bhad Bhabie Pays Tribute

R&B singer Emani 22, known for her songs “Feelings” and “Close” has died. Her manager confirmed her death Monday. In a statement to People, her manager said the 22-year-old singer died following a “tragic accident.” “It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani 22 has confirmed her passing,” said the late singer's manager. “They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident.”
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Emani 22: 5 Things To Know About The R&B Singer Who Sadly Died At 22

Up-and-coming singer Emani 22 has tragically passed away. As friends like Bhad Bhabie pay tribute to her, here’s everything you need to know about the young musician. Emani 22 has died at the age of 22, her producer J Maine confirmed to People. The up-and-coming singer, born Emani Johnson, was on the rise after dropping hits like “Feelings” and “Inside” featuring rapper Trippie Redd. “Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in,” J Maine told the outlet on October 14. “I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was ‘The Color Red.’ The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.” Here’s 5 things to know about her.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
TVShowsAce

Betty White Talks Post Mortem Arrangements As Hundredth Birthday Approaches

Betty White is a beloved iconic American celebrity. After more than 80 years of experience in the television industry, the legend is approaching her 100th birthday. While her fans wish for Betty to outlive us all, she herself knows that eventually, it will be her time. Read on to find out what Betty predicts regarding the handling of her estate once she has passed on.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Snoop Dogg is being sued over an Instagram post

You might expect that he’s being sued for libel for saying something about someone, but that’s not the case. The 49-year-old rapper is the subject of legal action from Freedom News TV (FNTV), who are seeking $150,000 from him in federal court after accusing him of posting one of their videos – a clip of a protestor scaling a building in New York City – on his social media page without permission.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy