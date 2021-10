Word-of-mouth marketing has long been an important source of new business leads, and it’s easy to understand why. According to SaaS platform Semrush, 90 percent of people are much more likely to trust a recommended company, even if the recommendation comes from a stranger. Furthermore, 88 percent of people have the highest level of trust in a company when a friend or family member recommends it. Clearly, for continued growth, building strong referral partnerships is essential. It allows you to reach potential clients that your firm might not have been able to reach otherwise. But sustaining a strong referral partnership can be a daunting task. Here are seven tips for finding and nurturing a great referral partner.

