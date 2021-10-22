Fellow actors blast William Shatner's flight to space

A pair of actors have joined a host of environmentally minded critics in criticizing former Star Trek actor William Shatner’s trip to space.

A pair of actors have joined a host of environmentally minded critics in criticizing former “Star Trek” actor William Shatner’s trip to space earlier this month.

Actors Joan Collins and Brian Cox recently spoke out against the icon, best known for his portrayal of James T. Kirk on the legendary series, arguing there are plenty of problems to address on planet Earth before voyaging to space.

“It’s amazing isn’t it? What a fool. Who wants to do that? No, absolutely not. Did you see Bill Shatner,” Collins asked on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV, according to The Guardian.

“He was in the air and they were turning him upside down. Let’s take care of this planet first before we start going off,” Collins, who appeared on the original “Star Trek” series, added.

Likewise, Brian Cox, notable for roles on “Succession” and “Braveheart,” said there’s no way he would take the trip to space.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I remember watching [Sir Richard] Branson and Bezos going up for their 11 minutes or whatever,” Cox said.

“No, we do not need more spaceships. We’ve got enough crap flying around up there. We do not need any more,” he added.

The actors’ comments follow criticism from Prince William who spoke out against the space race, arguing the world’s best minds should be focused on addressing environmental issues on their home planet.

"We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,” William said.

"I think that ultimately is what sold it for me — that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future."

Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ space company’s New Shepard Rocket on Oct. 13 carried Shatner and three others 66 miles to the edge of space on a 10-minute flight, an event the 90-year-old actor described as the “most profound experience.”

“I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it,” he said. “It’s so — it’s so much larger than me and life."

