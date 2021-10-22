YWCA Honors 14 Bucks County Women Who Make a Difference

Stephanie Schwartzberg, Penn Community Bank, one of 14 women being honored for making a difference in Bucks County. Image via Penn Community Bank.

Fourteen women from differing professions will be celebrated for their improving everyday life in Bucks County. Their recognition — the Salute to Women Who Make a Difference — is October 28, reports Samantha Bambino for the Lower Bucks Times.

The event at Spring Mill Manor, Ivyland, is open to the public.

The honorees are categorized by the areas in which they had an impact.

Advocacy and Civic Engagement

Kathy Boockvar, Esq., Washington Crossing, vice president of election operations for the Center for Internet Security

Seema Z. Kazmi, PharmD, Morrisville, licensed pharmacist with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry

Kathryn Sherlock, Yardley, founder and president of Kaden’s Corner, which works for judicial reform

Community Engagement

Deborah Camp-Frye, Wyndmoor, former Bucks County president of Links Inc.

Robin Robinson, Jamison, Bucks County Recorder of Deeds

Alisa Oglesby, Langhorne, micro startup business consultant

Corporate Social Responsibility

Grace M. Deon, Esq., Northampton, president/CEO of the Eastburn & Gray Law Firm

Media and Journalism

Carrie Nork Minelli, Southampton, director of advertising and public relations for Parx Casino

Kristen Smedley, Ivyland, president of the Curing Retinal Blindness Foundation

Racial and Social Justice

Melissa E. Bennett, MD, Newtown, pediatrician at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Celia Sharp, Doylestown, research cell biologist and director of biology for the Chemistry Research Solution, LLC

Women’s Empowerment

Stephanie Schwartzberg, Esq., Newtown, attorney for Penn Community Bank

Denise Allen Williams, Newtown, leader of the U.S. strategy and commercial operations for Merck & Company

Girl Power Nominee

Victoria Sullivan, Morrisville, junior at the Princeton Day School