CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucks County, PA

YWCA Honors 14 Bucks County Women Who Make a Difference

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMEoH_0cZNthV100
Stephanie Schwartzberg, Penn Community Bank, one of 14 women being honored for making a difference in Bucks County.Image via Penn Community Bank.

Fourteen women from differing professions will be celebrated for their improving everyday life in Bucks County. Their recognition — the Salute to Women Who Make a Difference — is October 28, reports Samantha Bambino for the Lower Bucks Times.

The event at Spring Mill Manor, Ivyland, is open to the public.

The honorees are categorized by the areas in which they had an impact.

Advocacy and Civic Engagement

  • Kathy Boockvar, Esq., Washington Crossing, vice president of election operations for the Center for Internet Security
  • Seema Z. Kazmi, PharmD, Morrisville, licensed pharmacist with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry
  • Kathryn Sherlock, Yardley, founder and president of Kaden’s Corner, which works for judicial reform

Community Engagement

  • Deborah Camp-Frye, Wyndmoor, former Bucks County president of Links Inc.
  • Robin Robinson, Jamison, Bucks County Recorder of Deeds
  • Alisa Oglesby, Langhorne, micro startup business consultant

Corporate Social Responsibility

  • Grace M. Deon, Esq., Northampton, president/CEO of the Eastburn & Gray Law Firm

Media and Journalism

  • Carrie Nork Minelli, Southampton, director of advertising and public relations for Parx Casino
  • Kristen Smedley, Ivyland, president of the Curing Retinal Blindness Foundation

Racial and Social Justice

  • Melissa E. Bennett, MD, Newtown, pediatrician at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
  • Celia Sharp, Doylestown, research cell biologist and director of biology for the Chemistry Research Solution, LLC

Women’s Empowerment

  • Stephanie Schwartzberg, Esq., Newtown, attorney for Penn Community Bank
  • Denise Allen Williams, Newtown, leader of the U.S. strategy and commercial operations for Merck & Company

Girl Power Nominee

  • Victoria Sullivan, Morrisville, junior at the Princeton Day School

More information on this celebration of Bucks County women who make a difference is at the Lower Bucks Times.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Singles Find Their Fit in Feasterville: Bucks County Location Named a Best Choice for Solo Residents

Image via CityofMalden at Creative Commons. One Bucks County place is among the ten best Philadelphia suburbs for singles, according to a recently released report by Movoto. The ranking was determined using data from AreaVibes, WalkScore.com, the U.S. Census Bureau, and business listings. The singles-friendly criteria used for the evaluation include unmarried population, difference between male and female population, and singles amenities per capita.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Plumstead Township Family, Aligned with U.S. Trend, Embarks on Pandemic-Inspired Home Renovations

A Houzz & Home 2021 study showed that 18 percent of Americans spent the pandemic sprucing up their homes with new windows.Image via moccasinlanding at Creative Commons. Stuck inside because of the pandemic, millions of Americans (57 percent of them) took hammers, paint brushes and ladders and spruced up their homes. Terri Akman profiled one nearby family and its projects for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yardley, PA
City
Jamison, PA
Bucks County, PA
Government
City
Southampton, PA
City
Newtown, PA
City
Doylestown, PA
City
Morrisville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Langhorne, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Robinson
Person
Kathy Boockvar
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy