YWCA Honors 14 Bucks County Women Who Make a Difference
Fourteen women from differing professions will be celebrated for their improving everyday life in Bucks County. Their recognition — the Salute to Women Who Make a Difference — is October 28, reports Samantha Bambino for the Lower Bucks Times.
The event at Spring Mill Manor, Ivyland, is open to the public.
The honorees are categorized by the areas in which they had an impact.
Advocacy and Civic Engagement
- Kathy Boockvar, Esq., Washington Crossing, vice president of election operations for the Center for Internet Security
- Seema Z. Kazmi, PharmD, Morrisville, licensed pharmacist with extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry
- Kathryn Sherlock, Yardley, founder and president of Kaden’s Corner, which works for judicial reform
Community Engagement
- Deborah Camp-Frye, Wyndmoor, former Bucks County president of Links Inc.
- Robin Robinson, Jamison, Bucks County Recorder of Deeds
- Alisa Oglesby, Langhorne, micro startup business consultant
Corporate Social Responsibility
- Grace M. Deon, Esq., Northampton, president/CEO of the Eastburn & Gray Law Firm
Media and Journalism
- Carrie Nork Minelli, Southampton, director of advertising and public relations for Parx Casino
- Kristen Smedley, Ivyland, president of the Curing Retinal Blindness Foundation
Racial and Social Justice
- Melissa E. Bennett, MD, Newtown, pediatrician at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia
- Celia Sharp, Doylestown, research cell biologist and director of biology for the Chemistry Research Solution, LLC
Women’s Empowerment
- Stephanie Schwartzberg, Esq., Newtown, attorney for Penn Community Bank
- Denise Allen Williams, Newtown, leader of the U.S. strategy and commercial operations for Merck & Company
Girl Power Nominee
- Victoria Sullivan, Morrisville, junior at the Princeton Day School
