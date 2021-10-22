CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Small-town conservative mayor hopes to oust Orban in Hungary's 2022 vote

By Krisztina Than
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TvWch_0cZNtaJw00
Opposition candidate for prime minister Peter Marki-Zay gestures as he speaks at the election headquarters after the opposition primary election in Budapest, Hungary, October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

HODMEZOVASARHELY, Hungary, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Peter Marki-Zay, the new leader of Hungary's opposition alliance, has done the maths: he needs to win over the young, the undecided, and disenchanted supporters of veteran Prime Minister Viktor Orban to secure victory in next year's election.

The 49-year-old Catholic conservative and father of seven knows it will be a tough task ousting Orban and his nationalist, socially conservative Fidesz party, which has won three consecutive parliamentary landslides in the past 12 years.

But Marki-Zay, who ended 18 years of Fidesz rule in 2018 in the sleepy farming town of Hodmezovasarhely where he is now mayor, believes he has the skills to forge a broad spectrum of voters who are desperate for change - and for new faces in a political landscape still dominated by people like Orban who first entered public life after the fall of communism in 1989.

A political outsider with no party affiliation, Marki-Zay was the surprise victor in a primary contest last weekend to lead the six-party opposition alliance that is now running neck-and-neck in opinion polls with Fidesz. read more

"We have to win this (election) in the countryside. And it's the undecided voters... mostly undecided, former Fidesz voters, those who are not happy with the opposition but also are fed up with what Fidesz is doing," he told Reuters in the ornate town hall of Hodmezovasarhely in southeastern Hungary.

"They want change but so far they have seen no alternative," said Marki-Zay, who himself voted for Fidesz in 2010 but became disgusted by the corruption that has flourished on its watch and by what he calls its "betrayal of Western culture".

FAMILY MAN

With his family-man image and provincial roots, he now poses the biggest threat to Orban's grip on power in more than a decade, not least because Fidesz's base is in Hungary's smaller towns and villages, where its nationalist, anti-immigrant rhetoric strikes a deep chord.

Marki-Zay, who also performed well in Budapest in the primary race, promises to tackle corruption, hold politicians to account, keep some Fidesz policies such as tax breaks for families, and wants to repair Hungary's strained ties with the European Union.

Marki-Zay, who holds five university degrees including in marketing and engineering, lived with his family in Canada and the United States for five years, returning to Hungary in 2009.

He built up a grassroots movement that relies on volunteers and donations after observing how U.S. election campaigns work.

"My mission is that my seven kids... won't have to leave the country... Young people want a country they won't have to flee," he said.

His stamina, plain speaking and his status as an outsider untainted by scandal and established ways of doing things hold particular appeal to younger voters.

"What I like about Marki-Zay is that he is not simply saying this current government has to go... He says corruption in general must be eradicated," said Daniel Strausz, 19, enjoying a beer by the Tisza river in the nearby university city of Szeged.

"We need a real change of regime," he said.

Strausz, who is training to become a teacher, said he might move to neighbouring Austria, depending on the outcome of the 2022 election, as he is so fed up with the political divisions in Hungarian society.

'HONESTY'

Marki-Zay told Reuters he would make higher education more accessible to poorer children and provide cheap municipal housing for young people.

He would also scrap legislation that bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change, which triggered strong criticism from human rights groups and the European Union.

Orban's re-election hopes have been boosted by Hungary's strong economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Unemployment is near all-time lows and labour shortages are driving up wages, but inflation is now above 5% and many voters dislike what they see as Orban's autocratic leanings and the rise of a new politically connected business elite around him.

That provides opportunities for the opposition.

"Marki-Zay's honesty is convincing ... He dares to say out loud what others would not," said Krisztian Kovacs, 29, who runs a flower business in Szeged's bustling market hall.

"But... Marki-Zay has not said much about what he actually wants to change, he has only criticised what's not good under the present regime."

There will also be plenty of potential for infighting among Marki-Zay's broad coalition of socialists, liberals and disillusioned conservatives in the countdown to the election, which is expected to take place in April.

Fidesz accuses Marki-Zay of signing a pact with the political left to help them return to power and raise taxes, but it is finding it hard to vilify a man who seems to embody the traditional values Orban publicly champions.

"Seven kids, a practising Catholic, a conservative - really there is not much Fidesz can say against me personally," said Marki-Zay.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hungary: Thousands of Orban supporters march across Budapest

Thousands of supporters of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his right-wing government marched in Budapest on Saturday in a demonstration of unity behind the populist leader's contentious policies. The rally was dubbed a “Peace March” and participants gathered along the western bank of the Danube River and departed across Liberty Bridge, winding through downtown Budapest toward the site of a rare public speech to be delivered by Orban later in the day. The march was organized by nongovernmental organization Civil Unity Forum, an active promoter of the policies of Orban's Fidesz party, which has dominated Hungary's parliament with...
PROTESTS
AFP

Hungary's Orban and opposition rival rally as election looms

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and newly elected opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay held separate rallies in Budapest on Saturday six months from an election expected to be the tightest race in 15 years. Several tens of thousands of Orban supporters marched through the Hungarian capital to hear a speech by the nationalist premier on a national day commemorating Hungary's failed anti-Soviet uprising in 1956. Taking aim at the European Union Orban compared its treatment of Hungary and ally Poland during recent clashes over rule-of-law issues to Soviet-era hostility. The "EU speaks and behaves to us as and the Poles as if we were enemies", he said.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Opinion Polls#Hodmezovasarhely#Catholic#Fidesz Party#Western
WNMT AM 650

‘Utopian fantasy’: Hungary’s Orban dismisses EU climate policy plans

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday dismissed European Union plans to tackle climate change as a “utopian fantasy”, and suggested green measures were pushing up energy costs in Europe. “Raising the prices, having a new regulation, rocketing the prices to the sky, destroying the middle class,”...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The man who will take on Orban: The unknown father of seven elected to challenge Hungary’s populist leader

To “Fidesz or not Fidesz”, that was the question Péter Márki-Zay, the conservative mayor of a small southern Hungarian town, put to supporters. The unknown politician asked while giving his victory speech on Sunday after it emerged he will be the sole challenger to prime minister Viktor Orbán in next spring’s parliamentary election following two rounds of opposition primaries, a first for the central European nation.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Pro-American leader seeks to unseat Hungary's Viktor Orban

A unified bloc of Hungarian opposition parties has selected its leader to face Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's parliamentary elections. Supporters of Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative mayor and devout Catholic, are hopeful that he can siphon support from Orban. Much of the prime minister's political dominance over the past 11 years is rooted in his policy, which reflects widely held, socially conservative views. But in his relentless effort to centralize power and isolate alternate viewpoints, the opposition senses that Orban may have overplayed his hand. The opposition was demolished in the last elections in 2018. This time they're unified. Marki-Zay offers an alternative to conservative swing voters, hence his support from left-wing voters desperate to unseat Orban. It might just work: the latest polls show Orban's Fidesz–Hungarian Solidarity Alliance running neck and neck with the opposition bloc.
WORLD
BBC

Peter Marki-Zay: Could this man oust Hungary's PM Viktor Orban?

Peter Marki-Zay has emerged as the first serious opposition challenger to Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban since 2006. The 49-year-old conservative father of seven is an independent, untainted by association with the pre-2010 Socialist-Liberal coalition defeated by Mr Orban. Nor is he linked to any of the mainstream parties established since the fall of communism in 1989.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Hungary
NBC News

Political outsider set to challenge Hungary’s Viktor Orban

BUDAPEST — Hungary should strengthen ties with the European Union, put its economy on a path to adopting the euro currency and join the European Public Prosecutor’s Office to root out corruption, the opposition’s joint prime ministerial candidate told Reuters. Peter Marki-Zay, a political outsider with no party affiliation, will...
POLITICS
BBC

Hungary: Mayor Marki-Zay wins run-off to challenge Orban

A conservative provincial mayor has been chosen to face off against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's election. Peter Marki-Zay, a political outsider with no party affiliation, won an opposition run-off primary on Sunday. He will now lead a united opposition into the parliamentary elections. Opinion polls suggest...
WORLD
IBTimes

Hungary Decides On Challenger To Face Orban Next Year

A conservative provincial mayor and a leftist MEP faced off in Hungary Sunday after a month-long opposition primary, with the winner set to challenge Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's election. The opposition agreed for the first time to choose just one contender to oppose Orban -- as well...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Germany's newly elected parliament to convene for first time

Germany’s newly elected parliament is set to hold its first meeting on Tuesday. The 736-member lower house, or Bundestag, is expected to elect as its new speaker Baerbel Bas of the center-left Social Democrats which emerged from last month’s election as the strongest party.German Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the meeting although she is no longer a lawmaker. She will be sitting on the visitor stands of parliament. Later in the afternoon, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will formally dismiss Merkel and her Cabinet though they will be asked to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a...
WORLD
Reuters

Croatia's right-wing eurosceptics seek referendum on euro adoption

ZAGREB, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Croatia's conservative and eurosceptic party Hrvatski Suverenisti (Croatian Sovereignists) began a two-week drive on Sunday to collect signatures in a bid to force a referendum on whether to adopt the euro as the country's currency. The eurosceptic party, which has four deputies in the 151-seat...
POLITICS
The Independent

Poland plans 'radical' strengthening of its military

Poland's ruling party leader presented plans Tuesday for a bill to “defend the fatherland,” legislation he said is aimed at “radically” strengthening the military as the country faces migration pressure from its eastern neighbor Belarus Jaroslaw Kaczynski who holds the position of deputy prime minister but is undisputedly the most powerful politician in Poland, said the bill is needed due to a deteriorating international situation and also to Poland's geopolitical location. Examples he gave included neighboring “Russia's imperial ambitions” and the hybrid warfare being waged by Belarus against Poland and other European Union nations using migrants."If we want...
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Get ready: Here’s a 2022 election quiz

Keep in mind: We have one political party that is threatening to cause a national economic crisis and another that is having difficulty getting its act together to govern. In Montana, we are implementing laws and policies that are adding to COVID-19 illness and death, and overloading our medical facilities. Given this situation, it is […] The post Get ready: Here’s a 2022 election quiz appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Post-Merkel parliament more diverse, but critics say more work needed

Germany's new parliament met for the first time Tuesday after last month's election, ushering in a post-Merkel era that is more female, younger and more ethnically diverse. But while the top job is expected to pass from Germany's first female chancellor to a man, the Bundestag lower house's powerful speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble is set to hand off the gavel to Baerbel Bas -- only the third woman to hold the post.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy