Laundrie family hopes for answers after remains found

Public Safety
Missing Hiker Found Dead Near Gabby Petito’s Remains Cause of Death Released
Authorities released more information about the death of a missing Houston hiker. The man was last seen at the end of August in Wyoming. Robert “Bob” Lowery, 46, died by suicide with a gunshot wound to the head, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday. The cause of death was determined by Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue.
MSNBC
Brian Laundrie autopsy results bring even more questions about Gabby Petito's death
On Monday, an autopsy report ruled the cause of death of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man cited as a “person of interest” in the homicide of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, as “inconclusive.” The autopsy ruling is the latest loose end in what feels like a tangle of loose ends in the effort to uncover the circumstances of both deaths.
Brian Laundrie - update: Friend claims Gabby Petito’s fiancé might have resources to leave US illegally
As the search for Brian Laundrie enters its 30th day, a long-time friend has said that it is possible that he had the resources to leave the US illegally.The friend, who knew Mr Laundrie from a young age, told The Sun that Brian was a good planner who could execute his plans precisely.“I think he’d be able to put the resources together to get out of the country, either illegally or under some sort of fake identification,” the friend said.Meanwhile, North Port Police reported that they found no new evidence of Mr Laundrie’s location in the Carlton Reserve on Friday....
foxla.com
Brian Laundrie's family says this is why he went to Florida without Gabby Petito
NEW YORK - A lawyer for Brian Laundrie's family has released their explanation as to why he went home to Florida without his fiancée, Gabby Petito. She was found dead in Wyoming after he left her behind and he has now disappeared. Steven P. Bertolino, the Long Island lawyer who...
deseret.com
This tourist said he had a strange encounter with Brian Laundrie in a bar
A Louisiana man recently described a strange encounter he had with a man who he said might have been Brian Laundrie. Hunter Mannies told the New York Post that he saw a man who he believes to be Brian Laundrie sitting at the bar, alone, on Aug. 26 at the Bullwinkle’s Saloon in West Yellowstone, Montana.
Gabby Petito’s Stepfather Describes How He Identified Her After Police Found Her Dead in National Park
Gabby Petito’s stepfather was the first person to receive the news that her body was found in a national park, thousands of miles away from home. Stepdad Jim Schmidt was in Wyoming on September 19, searching for 22-year-old Gabby when he got a call from the police, who told him that a body had been found at the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.
Herald Tribune
FBI addresses theory that Brian Laundrie is connected to Blue Ridge Parkway death
Rumors swirling online that a man found dead Oct. 9 on the Blue Ridge Parkway was Brian Laundrie, who is being sought by the FBI in connection with the disappearance and murder slaying of his fiancee, Gabby Petito, have been quashed. FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch told the Citizen Times Oct....
Hiker who claimed Brian Laundrie sighting near Appalachian Trail says FBI 'took a lot of notes' during meeting
Dennis Davis, the hiker who claimed he spoke to fugitive Brian Laundrie on Oct. 2, says the FBI "took a lot of notes" when he met with an agent and North Carolina law enforcement Wednesday. Davis claimed in a Saturday interview with Fox News Digital that he was "100%" sure...
deseret.com
Brian Laundrie’s lawyer reveals what he knows about mysterious storage unit
Brian Laundrie’s attorney says he has “no idea” on the location of the storage unit Brian Laundrie visited in August amid his cross-country road trip with girlfriend Gabby Petito. Earlier this week, Steven P. Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, confirmed to Fox 5 News in New York that...
Former NYPD detective: Evidence points to Brian Laundrie’s parents being complicit in his escape
The FBI confirmed that the human remains found at a Florida reserve are those of Brian Laundrie, but questions still remain for his parents.
International Business Times
Brian Laundrie’s Last Conversation With Parents Revealed
Brian Laundrie, the sole person of interest in the murder of his fiancée Gabby Petito, had indicated that he was going for a hike during the last conversation he had with his parents on Sept. 13, according to the family’s attorney. During an interview with East Idaho News on Friday,...
Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s sister asked if brother killed Gabby Petito: ‘I don’t know’
Brian Laundrie's sister, Cassie Laundrie, took questions from a small group of protestors outside her home Monday and clarified some of the timeline around her brother's disappearance and the death of Gabby Petito.
deseret.com
Brian Laundrie ‘got agitated’ after a woman drove him back to the van in Wyoming
Norma Jean Jalovec didn’t think anything of Brian Laundrie when she picked him up in late August. Jalovec gave the hitchhiking Laundrie a ride back to Wyoming’s Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area where he was staying. There was ”nothing extraordinary about him,” she told People magazine. But his demeanor changed...
Gabby Petito's mother says she thinks Brian Laundrie's family knows about her daughter's killing
"I think silence speaks volumes," Nicole Schmidt told "60 Minutes Australia" when asked why the Laundrie family wasn't helping authorities.
Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]
A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
Private Investigator Says Brian Laundrie ‘Can’t be ruled out’ in Moab Double Murder
A private investigator thinks a closer look should be taken to see if there is a connection between Gabby Petito’s death and the deaths of a couple camping in August in Moab, Utah. As CrimeOnline previously reported, investigators found the bodies of Crystal Turner, 38, and Kylen Schulte, 24, who...
Gabby Petito’s Parents Say Brian Laundrie Family Has Given Clue That Fugitive is Alive: ‘I Don’t Know Why They Are Doing This to Us’
The family of slain Gabby Petito believes that her boyfriend Brian Laundrie is still alive, and that his parents know where he is. As Newsweek reports, Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt recorded an appearance on the Australian news program “60 Minutes,” and revealed that they believe 23-year-old Laundrie is still alive, and suggested that his parents might have helped him go into hiding.
Petito Friend: Gabby and Brian Laundrie Lived in Condo, Not at Laundrie’s Parents’ House
A woman who says she was good friends with Gabby Petito claims it’s just not true that Petito and fiancé Brian Laundrie were living at his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, before their road trip, The Sun reports. Rose Davis, who says she was a long-time friend of Petito’s,...
Investigators Find Unidentified Human Remains in Brian Laundrie Manhunt
After searching for Brian Laundrie for weeks, authorities have discovered some of his belongings at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida. According to Michael McPherson of FBI Tampa, investigators found “personal items, such as a backpack and notebook belonging to Brian Laundrie,” as well as unidentified human remains.
Brian Laundrie Went Camping With His Parents In The Days After He Returned Home From Van Trip
Days before Gabby Petito’s family realized the young woman was lying dead among the rocks in Wyoming, her boyfriend and fellow Long Island native Brian Laundrie, was camping with his family.Petito, age 22, of the hamlet of Blue Point in Suffolk County, was reported missing by her mother on Saturday…
ABC Action News WFTS
