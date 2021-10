GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The driver of a semi-truck has minor injuries after a crash Monday morning that closed EB I-196 in multiple areas. The incident happened on I-196 east of Lake Michigan Drive. According to MSP, the driver said their trailer load shifted and caused them to roll off the roadway to the right, striking the guardrail and 2 light poles. The truck was hauling fructose.

