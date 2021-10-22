CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown man found guilty on all 73 rape charges involving minors

Cover picture for the articleA Youngstown man has been found guilty on Friday of more than 70 sex charges involving minors. Dustin...

Patty J.
10d ago

This mentally defective creep and those like him....serve no purpose in society. There's no cure for the disease they carry.... those who hurt children have no right to breathe the same air as well take up space. Some people just can't be fixed....nor should they live among others.

Jeaniebeanie 71367
8d ago

There is NO CURE! YOU CANNOT CHANGE A PERSONS SEXUAL PREFERENCE! IT Would be like telling a gay person they have to be straight or a straight person be gay! Castrate or life away from society!!!!

DBCooperOfficial
10d ago

Convictions such as these should be an instant death penalty

