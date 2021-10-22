CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Malaysia reopens cautiously to foreign workers, tourists

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14IzA8_0cZNrL3t00

Malaysia said Friday it will reopen to foreign workers to address a labor crunch, and allow fully vaccinated tourists at the northern resort island of Langkawi next month without quarantine.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will use the reopening of Langkawi on Nov. 15, the first time foreign tourists will be allowed back since March 2020, as a gauge for three months before opening up the rest of the country.

It comes amid a sharp fall in coronavirus cases, and a beefed-up vaccination campaign with 94% of adults — or 72% of the population — getting their shots. Daily infections have fallen to below 7,000 from a peak of more than 20,000 in August. Malaysia has recorded a total 2.41 million cases, with more than 28,000 deaths.

Ismail said only holidaymakers from some countries, a list of which will be released soon, will be allowed in initially. They will have to undergo COVID-19 tests three days before departure and during their stay. Travelers must also have at least $80,000 insurance coverage, stay for a minimum of three days and engage a local tour guide, he added.

Ismail said the government has also agreed to let foreign workers return to the plantation sector on a case-by-case basis. He said the workers must be fully vaccinated, have a negative COVID-19 test three days before arrival and undergo a seven-day quarantine.

Migrant worker quotas and entry dates for other industries are still being worked out, he said. Officials have said the first batch of 32,000 foreign workers is expected soon.

Malaysia banned the hiring of foreign workers in June last year to give locals more employment opportunities, but it sparked a severe labor shortage. The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia said that the number of foreign workers has dwindled to 1.1 million from 1.9 million in 2018, the Star daily newspaper reported Thursday.

The chamber data showed that plantations require 70,000 foreign workers, the rubber glove industry 25,000, furniture 30,000, construction 200,000, manufacturing 25,000, services 45,000 and plastics more than 6,000, the Star reported.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cambodia announces phased reopening to vaccinated tourists

Cambodia's government announced plans Tuesday to reopen the country in several stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting from the end of next month.The program beginning Nov. 30 will allow visitors who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip being quarantined if they stay at least five days in designated areas, the Tourism Ministry announced.The first such areas are two seaside provinces, Sihanoukville and Koh Kong, on the Gulf of Thailand.On arrival, visitors must show proof they have been vaccinated and take a rapid results test for COVID-19. They can proceed without quarantine if the results are negative.Siem...
WORLD
AFP

Which Asia-Pacific countries are re-opening to foreign visitors?

Thailand's re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists marks a major easing of border controls for Asia, where governments have been far slower to roll back coronavirus travel curbs than in much of the West. Here is a look at which countries are opening up across the Asia-Pacific region and those staying sealed off from the world.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Thailand prepares to welcome back tourists after devastating shutdown

Hotels, street food carts and tuk-tuks are gearing up for the return of tourists to Bangkok as Thailand prepares to re-open on November 1 to fully vaccinated visitors after 18 months of Covid travel curbs. But the steamy metropolis, the world's most-visited city before the pandemic, will take some time to get back to its pulsating, intoxicating old self, industry experts say. The coronavirus pandemic sent visitor numbers plummeting from 40 million in 2019 to just 73,000 in the first eight months of 2021 -- leaving its tourism-reliant economy registering its worst performance in over two decades. Authorities are desperate to revive the sector -- which accounts for a fifth of the economy -- despite Thailand still recording about 10,000 Covid infections a day and the vaccination rate lagging at about 40 percent.
WORLD
AFP

Australia lifts international travel ban for citizens

Australia will lift a ban on citizens travelling overseas without permission, the government announced Wednesday, with the country's border set to open to skilled workers and international students by year's end. "Before the end of the year, we anticipate welcoming fully vaccinated skilled workers and international students," she said.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Worker#Star Daily
The Independent

China to start vaccinating children as young as three as Covid cases spread

Children as young as three will start receiving Covid-19 vaccines in China, where 76 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated and authorities are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks.Local city and provincial level governments in at least five Chinese provinces issued notices in recent days announcing that children ages three to 11 will be required to get their vaccinations.It means the country has become one of the very few in the world to start vaccinating children that young against Covid. Cuba, for one, has begun a vaccine drive for children as young as two. The US and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Chinese province closes tourist sites following virus cases

A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Gansu province lies along the ancient Silk Road and is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other religious sites. The National Health Commission said 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu. Another 19 cases were found in the Inner Mongolia region, with others spread across several provinces and cities. Residents in parts of Inner Mongolia have been ordered to stay indoors. Despite having largely stamped out cases of local infection, China maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward the pandemic, characterized by lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing for the virus. The spread of the delta variant by travelers and tour groups is of particular concern ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Overseas spectators already are banned, and participants will have to stay in a bubble separating them from people outside. Authorities in the capital said on Sunday people arriving from places with recent infections would need to show a negative virus test result and give regular health reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

US government warns Americans to avoid travel to Singapore

The CDC and the State Department have warned Americans to avoid travel to Singapore, despite the Asian country dropping quarantine restrictions for vaccinated U.S. travelers. According to Johns Hopkins University, Singapore recorded a high of 70,374 COVID-19 cases over the last 28 days. On Monday, the State Department urged Americans...
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Israel poised to welcome foreign tourists back to country

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli leaders on Thursday recommended reopening the country to fully vaccinated tourists beginning on Nov. 1, a year and a half after closing its borders to most foreign visitors due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The decision, which still requires formal government approval, comes as Israel emerges...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Time Out Global

Scott Morrison promises a more cautious plan to reopen Australia to international tourists

Last week, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet announced that NSW would begin welcoming back vaccinated international arrivals from November 1, who would not only be allowed to re-enter the country but would also not be required to quarantine upon arrival. Airlines and tourist businesses quickly scrambled to put plans into place to accommodate the coming tourist boom, but there was just one catch: Perrottet didn’t have the authority to reopen international borders. Within hours, the prime minister, who is the only person in control of Australia’s international borders and visas, slapped down Perrottet’s pledge, saying that only Australian citizens, residents and their families would be allowed to travel freely overseas from November 1.
AUSTRALIA
baltimorenews.net

After Covid shutdown, Bali plans to reopen to foreign tourists

BALI, Indonesia: Beginning Thursday, fully vaccinated travelers from 19 countries will be able to again enter Bali, Indonesia. Of note, citizens of Australia, which accounts for the largest number of Bali tourists, will not yet be able to visit. Citizens from those countries permitted to enter Bali include Saudi Arabia,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

Bali reopens to international tourists – but Singaporeans will have to wait

Here's bittersweet travel news: our well-loved travel destination Bali has recently reopened to international tourists – however, Singaporeans will have to wait. On October 14, Indonesian authorities have announced that the holiday island of Bali is welcoming visitors from 19 countries, marking the first since Indonesia closed its borders to foreign travellers 18 months ago. The countries, chosen for their low Covid-19 cases, are Bahrain, China, France, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

India is now open for fully vaccinated foreign tourists

It is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists to enter the country since March 2020 when it imposed its first nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Fully vaccinated foreign visitors travelling on chartered flights allowed entry to India starting today. International travelers on regular flights will be able to enter India...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Malaysia: Foreign Portfolio inflows moderated in September – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting assess the latest foreign portfolio figures in Malaysia. “Malaysia continued to receive foreign portfolio inflows for the second consecutive month, albeit moderate at MYR1.4bn in Sep (Aug: +MYR7.7bn), bringing the accumulated overseas capital inflows to MYR4.1bn in 3Q21 (2Q21: +MYR5.3bn). Non-residents remained net buyers of domestic debt securities (+MYR0.6bn) and equities (+MYR0.7bn) for two months in a row in Sep. This helped to push up year-to-date overall foreign portfolio inflows to the highest level since 2016, at MYR24.3bn (Jan-Sep 2020: -MYR17.5bn).”
ECONOMY
The Independent

Budget 2021: Chancellor set to cut tax on domestic flights

The chancellor is expected to cut Air Passenger Duty (APD) for some domestic flights in today’s Budget speech.The Independent understands that Rishi Sunak will reduce the flat-rate tax on departures between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to zero – cutting the cost of a domestic return flight connecting England, Wales or Scotland with the airports of Belfast or City of Derry by £26.For travellers in business class, for example on British Airways between London Heathrow and Belfast City, the air fare will fall by £52.In addition, flights to airports in the Scottish highlands and islands are expected to become APD-exempt....
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Routes: U.S. reopens to foreign tourists, United's '22 plans, facial recognition coming to OAK, more

In a busy week for air travel news, the U.S. said it will reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors on Nov. 8; United announces a number of new and revived international routes for 2022; JetBlue and American introduces reciprocal perks for their elite frequent flyers; Singapore and Fiji will reopen to vaccinated American visitors, with their airlines adding or enhancing services to and from the United States, including San Francisco; Southwest offers travel vouchers to passengers caught up in its operational mess last weekend; Southwest and American get squeezed in a political battle over vaccine mandates; TSA reports an “alarming” number of guns seized at security checkpoints so far this year; Oakland International hires a company to install facial recognition technology; LAX commissioners approve big expansion projects for the airport; and American Express opens a Centurion Lounge at London Heathrow.
LIFESTYLE
KTSA

Singapore vaccinates 85% of population and COVID-19 cases & deaths soar

The island nation of Singapore has nearly every citizen vaccinated for covid, but despite that, they are seeing record cases, why isn’t the herd immunity we were told to expect happening? For perspective, Lars speaks with Dr. Henry Miller who is a physician, a molecular biologist, and Senior Fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

ASEAN leaders hold summit with Myanmar’s general shut out

Southeast Asian leaders are meeting this week for their annual summit where Myanmar’s top general, whose forces seized power in February and shattered one of Asia’s most phenomenal democratic transitions, has been shut out for refusing to take steps to end the deadly violence.Myanmar defiantly protested the exclusion of Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who currently heads its government and ruling military council, from the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Brunei which currently leads the 10-nation bloc, will host the three-day meetings starting Tuesday by video due to coronavirus concerns. The talks will be joined...
POLITICS
globalvoices.org

The Uyghur issue, China’s greatest fear, is looming in Afghanistan

As the Taliban removed ethnic Uyghur militants from the border zone between Afghanistan and China, observers said there could be a revived policy coordination between the new leadership in Kabul and the Communist Party in Beijing. According to a UN report, there are 500 Uyghur militants among the Taliban. If...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

307K+
Followers
125K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy