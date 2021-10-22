CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Legislative Black Caucus member calls on TN AG to investigate Rutherford County Juvenile Judge

By Gerald Harris
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pR7Fh_0cZNrKBA00

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – Lawmakers in the Democratic and Legislative Black Caucuses are calling on Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery to investigate the conduct of Judge Donna Davenport. The Rutherford County Juvenile Judge is accused of jailing black elementary school students on a made-up law .

“What happened in the system that would allow a judge to have this much power, it goes unchecked for so long and destroy so many kids’ lives,” said Rep. Vincent Dixie (D-Nashville).

Dixie cited the Propublica and NPR report in the letter to Attorney General Slatery, saying Judge Davenport “routinely violated federal law in its detaining of minors.”

READ: Rep. Dixie’s letter to Attorney General Slatery

He added, “how children have been detained on made-up charges, held longer than they should have been, placed unnecessarily in solitary confinement and is run by a set of vague guidelines that have often been interpreted in an illegal and unconstitutional manner.“

“That should not be the norm, and that’s what worries me is that if you can make up a policy and that policy is a law without coming through the general assembly that’s a dangerous slippery slope that we do not want to start,” Dixie said.

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron said he shares the concerns from the community:

“I share our community’s concerns over a news story that was recently released involving Rutherford County’s juvenile justice system. This is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit in federal court and, therefore, the County is very limited in what can be discussed.  With that said, changes to the system were put in place in 2017 to ensure that the County is strictly following required federal and state laws regarding arresting and detaining of juveniles.”

MTSU cuts ties with Rutherford County Juvenile judge

Governor Bill Lee declined to comment when asked Thursday during an unannounced appearance at a Senate Republican retreat.

“It’s one thing to go against policy, it’s another thing to break laws and then self admittedly tell you that they broke the laws and have no remorse for doing it, says that I broke it multiple times on many occasions and I don’t care what are you going to do to me,” Dixie said. “She’s daring the Attorney General, she’s daring the General Assembly to do our job.”

Among the allegations against Davenport are that she instituted a “filter system”— which allowed jail staff to determine when a child is released.

News 2 reached out to Slatery for a comment on the letter. The AG’s office issued the following statement late Thursday afternoon:

“We appreciate hearing from Rep. Dixie, we have received his letter, and will respond to him at the appropriate time.”

Because of pending litigation Judge Davenport says she cannot comment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 7

Related
WATE

Knox Co. sheriff explains decision to not enforce vaccine order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County’s sheriff is speaking about his decision to not enforce an impending federal vaccine order. Last month, the president announced all businesses with 100 or more workers need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing. In a letter sent to the president on Monday, Sheriff Top Spangler wrote […]
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville names new leader of Police Advisory & Review Committee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city’s new executive director of its Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC) will begin her new role on Nov.1, according to Mayor Indya Kincannon’s office. Tiffany Davidson, who serves as the community schools director with the Knox Education Foundation, will next shift into leading the group that reviews police actions […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rutherford County, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Rutherford County, TN
Rutherford County, TN
Government
WATE

Sen. Brian Kelsey indicted, accused in campaign finance scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday along with a Nashville social club owner as part of an alleged campaign finance scheme, the Department of Justice said Monday. The alleged conspiracy benefited Kelsey’s unsuccessful 2016 campaign for the 8th District U.S. Congressional seat. The indictment states […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Former Parks & Rec director suing Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A little more than a year since he was fired amid a misconduct investigation by the county and the State Comptroller’s Office, the former Knox County Parks & Rec senior director Paul White is suing his former employer. White’s lawsuit alleges he did not grant the former county chief of staff […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Dixie
Person
Herbert Slatery
Person
Bill Ketron
WATE

$35 million donated to revitalize Knoxville’s Lakeshore Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A major revitalization project will soon begin at Knoxville’s largest park after an eight-figure donation by the Haslam family. In October of 2020, Knoxville City Council approved an update to the Lakeshore Park Master Plan. Since then, the Lakeshore Park Conservancy has been fundraising and working towards starting the next phase […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

2K+
Followers
767
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy