Fly Ash Market Size, Revenue, Upcoming Trends and Opportunities Report, 2021-2027

Bicycle insurance basically means insurance related to a bicycle, Bicycle insurance is a specialized stand-alone insurance policy made just for bicycles that can cover liability, loss, damage, or even medical payments. Insurance is a legal obligation that covers claims made against them. If a cyclist is hurt or their bike is damaged in a collision caused by a motorist, their insurance will cover the costs. The market is growing due to an increase in the number of bicycle buyers in developing countries and increased consumer knowledge of insurance benefits. With people being more health-conscious, there is a surge in the number of people who use cycle as a means of transport. Also with new technology coming in cycles, the cost has gone up as well. Hence Bicycle insurance is gaining popularity. Cycling as a sport has also developed in the last few years. Governments of various countries are trying to promote cycling, because of several reasons including pollution and health benefits it offers. Hence with growing awareness and the number of cycles increasing there will be significant growth in the bicycle insurance market.

BICYCLES ・ 13 HOURS AGO