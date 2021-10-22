Prop gun death at Alec Baldwin film 'Rust' isn't the first accident on a movie set

Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a set of an upcoming film, investigators say.

Tragic? Yes. Is this the first time something like this has happened like this? No.

Many actors and crew members have been injured, and some killed, on past movie sets, including Brandon Lee , son of Bruce Lee, who was shot to death on the set of "The Crow."

In Baldwin's case, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was pronounced dead Thursday after a prop firearm discharged on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

The film's director, Joel Souza, 48, was injured and was taken to Christus St. Vincent’s hospital. He has since been released, according to his rep Matt DelPiano.

Baldwin tweeted Friday that he was fully cooperating with police and sent his condolences to Hutchins' family.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he wrote.

Other injuries and deaths that have happened on movie sets:

Halle Berry

While on the set of the thriller "Gothika," actor Robert Downey Jr. accidentally broke Halle Berry's arm in a scene in which Downey twisted her arm.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford, seen here in 2008's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was injured rehearsing for a fight scene for the fifth Indy adventure. DAVID JAMES/PARAMOUNT PICTURES/LUCASFILM

Harrison Ford broke his leg on the set of "Star Wars Episode VII" in 2014 when a hydraulic door crushed him. Ford had to have surgery, and the set schedule had to be rearranged.

Joi Harris

Stuntwoman Joi Harris died on the set of "Deadpool 2" in 2017while shooting a motorcycle scene . Harris lost control of the motorcycle, hit a median in the road and was thrown through a window in Shaw Tower in Canada.

Sarah Jones

Sarah Jones, a 27-year-old camera assistant, was killed on the first day on the set of "Midnight Rider" in 2014. Jones was killed when a freight train crashed into the crew in Savannah, Georgia.

John Jordan

John Jordan, a second-unit director on the film "Catch 22," was killed on set in a helicopter accident in 1969. Jordan was sucked out of the helicopter by a gust of wind and fell 4,000 feet into the ocean. He had refused to wear a harness.

Brandon Lee

Lee , the son of martial arts actor Bruce Lee, was killed on the set of "The Crow" in 1993 after he was accidentally shot with a prop gun. The gun was supposed to fire a blank, but an autopsy showed he had a bullet lodged next to his spine.

Vic Morrow

In 1982, Vic Morrow and two child actors, Renee Shinn Chen and Myca Dinh Le, were killed in a helicopter crash on the set of the "Twilight Zone."

David Ritchie

In 2007, set dresser David Ritchie was killed on the set of “Jumper,” starring Samuel L. Jackson. Ritchie died after ice and frozen sand and earth rained down on crew members on the set.

