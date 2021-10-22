The Daily Money: Onion recall issued after salmonella outbreak; Port of LA to go 24/7

Do these onions have salmonella? Not sure. The CDC says to throw them away if you don't know where they're from. Tamara Kulikova, Getty Images

An undisclosed number of whole onions potentially contaminated by salmonella are being recalled .

The CDC said Wednesday that 652 people in 37 states had been infected as of Monday . That number is expected to grow.

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY : You've heard it here already: Do your holiday shopping early . Shipping delays and supply chain hiccups are widely expected. But there is hope brewing that the situation could improve as the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach transition to 24/7 operations . Those ports need to work through a huge backlog in shipments .

1. Should you rent out part of your home? Here are the pros and cons of taking on a tenant .

2. The streaming wars are getting heated : Google and Roku are fighting again .

3. Which parts of travel weren't changed by COVID? The quality of airline and hotel service .

4. Your heating bill could skyrocket this winter : Here's what you need to know about hikes in natural gas prices .

