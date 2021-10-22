CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Money: Onion recall issued after salmonella outbreak; Port of LA to go 24/7

By Nathan Bomey, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Do these onions have salmonella? Not sure. The CDC says to throw them away if you don't know where they're from. Tamara Kulikova, Getty Images

Good morning, Daily Money friends, it's Nathan wishing you a happy weekend ahead!

🧅 Try not to tear up .

An undisclosed number of whole onions potentially contaminated by salmonella are being recalled .

The CDC said Wednesday that 652 people in 37 states had been infected as of Monday . That number is expected to grow.

💰 The Daily Money is USA TODAY's Monday-through-Friday-morning roundup of all things personal finance, business and tech. If this email was forwarded to you or if you found it online, you can subscribe for free here !

On to our ...

💡 INSIGHT OF THE DAY : You've heard it here already: Do your holiday shopping early . Shipping delays and supply chain hiccups are widely expected. But there is hope brewing that the situation could improve as the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach transition to 24/7 operations . Those ports need to work through a huge backlog in shipments .

📰 And here are more stories you won't want to miss :

1. Should you rent out part of your home? Here are the pros and cons of taking on a tenant .

2. The streaming wars are getting heated : Google and Roku are fighting again .

3. Which parts of travel weren't changed by COVID? The quality of airline and hotel service .

4. Your heating bill could skyrocket this winter : Here's what you need to know about hikes in natural gas prices .

🧥 Time to bundle up .

--@ NathanBomey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Daily Money: Onion recall issued after salmonella outbreak; Port of LA to go 24/7

