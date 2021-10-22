Driver veers into Hillsborough bike lane, hits and kills bicyclist, then leaves scene

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver of a sport-utility vehicle who hit and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning and left the scene. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the driver of a sport-utility vehicle who hit and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning and left the scene.

The crash occurred about 2:11 a.m. on State Road 60 east of Lakewood Drive in Brandon.

A 71-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the eastbound bike lane when the SUV driver “traveled into the bike lane and struck the bicyclist who suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene,” the highway patrol said in a news release.

The SUV driver then continued driving east before turning south onto Hilltop Road, troopers said.

Troopers believe the SUV is a 2016 to 2019 BMW X-1 and that it should have “significant right front damage.”

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the driver can call the Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.