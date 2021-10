Jamie Lynn Spears seems to have faced some of the tight parental control her sister Britney has publicly gone through. In her new memoir Things I Should Have Said (changed from her Britney-inspired title I Must Confess), the younger Spears wrote that her parents tried to convince her to abort a pregnancy at 16 and, when that failed, to push her to give the baby up for adoption. Jamie Lynn wrote that a brigade of people “came to my room trying to convince me that having a baby at this point in my life was a terrible idea.” She described their remarks: “It will kill your career. You are just too young. You don’t know what you’re doing. There are pills you can take. We can help you take care of this problem.”

