President Signs September 11th National Memorial Trail Legislation

9/11 Flight 93 Memorial, Shanksville, PA. Image via MisterQque at Creative Commons.

President Biden has signed H.R. 2278, the bipartisan legislation to designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail. It will link:

The National September 11th Memorial and Museum in New York City

The Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia

The Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania

It was introduced by representatives that included Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA).

One of its points is Bucks County’s Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield Township.

“We’re grateful for the support of Congress and President Biden,” said Tom Baxter, president of the September 11 National Memorial Trail Alliance.

“With this federal designation, the 9/11 National Memorial Trail will continue to serve as an active memorial to those who passed on 9/11, those who served as heroes, and the family and friends that provide an inspiration to those who will use the trail today and for generations to come,” he explained.

The trail’s design constitutes a triangular route that will pass through some of the most beautiful and historic parts of the U.S.

Eighteen Bucks County residents were lost in the tragedy.

Among them was Joshua Reiss, of Lower Makefield Township.

He was the youngest international bonds trader at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York’s World Trade Center .

His mother recalled their final point of contact.

“His last words to me were, ‘You know I love you guys,'” she recalled at last month’s 20-year memorial service.