Skip The Haunted Houses This Halloween, Try A Haunted Car Wash

Admittedly, I’m not a big haunted house guy.

Not really a big scary movie guy either.

I mean, why am I paying someone to scare the shit out of me? I don’t like it, I don’t get it…

Anyways, this on the other hand, this is different. You get a clean car, you get a scary show, you’re (sorta) locked safely in your car… it’s a win-win for everybody.

This particular video comes from Rich’s Car Wash in Daphene, Alabama, where your $10 donation goes to benefit a local charity, but there are dozens of similar operations across the country.

So, this year, skip the haunted house and try the haunted carwash.

You’ll thank me later.

Here’s another one in Huntington Beach, California.