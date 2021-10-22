CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

New development below Utah hang gliding park could cause trouble

By Lexie Johnson
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vzyDK_0cZNqQGV00

Paragliding and hang gliding are popular sports in Utah, especially at the Flight Park State Recreation Area.

However, a new development just below the park could make for a difficult landing for fliers, that’s why developers are trying to find a solution.

Rachel Gunther and Mark Malouin, often fly at the Flight State Park, which is a perfect spot for beginners.

“ The point of the mountain is so special, the way it just naturally formed so it kind of juts out into the valley and makes it so that the wind blows up from the south, and it also blows up from the north, and you can fly almost every day,” said Rachel Gunther, Hang-gliding pilot.

But now, those great conditions are up in the air as a new community is planned for development right at the base of the park.

“ when the ground is disturbed or is changed a certain way, we can actually feel that difference in the air,” said Mark Malouin, Paragliding pilot.

The new 1,000 acre community is being developed by GWC Capital.

It’s a UTA approved site for a future transit station, which will be located in the community.

The plan is for 100 townhomes, 300 apartments and commercial space.

This is also the first real 55 acre reclamation site project for the company, transforming new land use out of sand and gravel.

“ we are designing carefully to be sure we are being good neighbors all around us and bringing something nice to the Lehi community,” said Jared Morgan, Project Manager for GWC Capital.

The townhomes will be 2 to 3 stories and the apartments between two and four stories.

“ it’s really going to affect one of our landing areas and it’s a landing area that a lot of beginners use, so that makes it kind of dangerous,” said Gunther.

The developer and the flight community are working well together to find a solution, conducting a wind study and making changes to the development plan.

“ we’ve already made some significant changes to the site plan to accommodate wind flows, and we’re anxious to see what the wind study comes back with,” said Morgan.

Both groups hoping they can compromise on a solution.

“ our belief is that we’re building a better community, and to do that you have to be a good neighbor, and so we’ve spent a significant amount of time in the Traverse Mountain community and with the paragliding association to be sure that our site plans is conducive to a walkable and healthy environment for the surrounding area,” said Morgan.

The wind study should take several weeks to complete. There is a petition on the development that can be viewed here. https://www.change.org/p/utah-governor-preserve-utah-s-flight-park-the-point

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Oregon

Dome Sweet Dome Will Take Your Oregon Glamping Experience To A Whole New Level

There’s nothing quite like retreating into the Oregon wilds for a night or two. Surrounded by immense beauty and wildlife, the Beaver State is a natural paradise. The options for camping are numerous, ranging from bare-bones tent camping to renting a teardrop trailer. But for those who prefer to camp without sacrificing creature comforts, there’s glamping; whether you want to stay in an A-frame, treehouse, or even a geodesic dome, you’ll find all sorts of unique glamping options in Oregon. The next time you want to take your Oregon glamping experience to a whole new level, we suggest booking a night at Dome Sweet Dome.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lehi, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
ABC 4

Utah’s Ice Castles moving to new home this season

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – An iconic venue for Utah’s winter season is making a comeback. The experience will be the same but in a new location. For years, the Ice Castles have been found at Homestead Resort in Midway. This year, organizers are moving the Ice Castles to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Raging Waters water park to be developed into regional park

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As crews take down the old Raging Waters water park at 17th South in Salt Lake City, leaders have started sharing what comes next. Salt Lake Councilman Dennis Faris revealed the land will be developed into a regional park, and community members will have a say on what goes inside.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho Only

The Idaho Road You Absolutely Must Drive At Least Once

If you have spent any time in northern Idaho, you know that this part of the state quickly captures your heart. The panhandle of the Gem State is impressive, jaw-dropping, and home to some of the most incredible sights. While there are many different ways to view the incredible scenery in this area of the state, one of the best is on the Lake Coeur d’Alene Scenic Byway. This byway is only 35-miles but it will quickly become one of your favorite scenic drives in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Utah Valley#Hang Gliding#Gwc Capital#Uta
Only In Oregon

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Oregon

Oregon is ravishing all year long — but during the fall, the Beaver State totally dazzles. This time of year, the shorter days, crisp temperatures, and dazzling fall foliage all come together in the most wondrous way, making Oregon’s Great Outdoors even more appealing than usual. If you’re looking for a fun way to enjoy this splendid […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Mountain Town In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Do you dare visit one of Utah's scariest haunted houses?

If you're looking for a haunted house that will really scare you — look no further than Dead City. If you dare, terror awaits you at Dead City, at 5425 South Vine Street (700 E) in Murray. Dead City promises to test your bravery with chills and thrills around every...
UTAH STATE
9NEWS

What's causing travelers' troubles at DIA?

DENVER — Have you noticed Denver International Airport in the news lately? The headlines aren’t as flattering as the airport is used to. Construction has created something of a maze inside the airport’s terminal, with temporary walls blocking major parts of the terminal. A labor shortage has also created issues...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
easyreadernews.com

Travel: visit Zion National Park in Utah

I recently returned from a week in the Zion Canyon, Utah area, photographing one of my favorite places in the world. You can see the results in my latest Photowalks episode, S2:E4, from Zion. Meanwhile, if you’re not up on Zion, let me fill you in a bit. It is...
TRAVEL
Dallas News

A new park could rise where Shingle Mountain once stood

Shingle Mountain is gone, and on Thursday, the Floral Farms neighborhood association announced what comes next. The association, Neighbors United/Vecinos Unidos, partnered with HKS Inc., a Dallas-based international architectural firm, early this year to develop a design for a park where the mountain of roofing shingles that loomed over the treetops once stood. The concept design is complete with a soccer field, community garden and walking trails.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Denver

Latest Projection: Lake Powell Could Reach Critically Low Water Level By July

(CBS4) — The latest river flow and reservoir storage projections from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation suggest Lake Powell’s surface level could fall to the “power pool” mark and risk damaging the Glen Canyon Dam’s power-generating turbines as early as July of next year. “As a result of this update, the median water year 2022 inflow forecast into Lake Powell decreased by 800,000 acre-feet,” USBR stated in a press release distributed Thursday.  The Glen Canyon Dam, near the town of Page, Arizona, pictured on August 25, 2020. Glen Canyon Dam is a 710-foot (220 m) high dam that forms Lake Powell, one...
POLITICS
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy