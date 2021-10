Acquisition provides telemedicine platform for 23andMe to advance its vision of individualized primary care that empowers consumers to live healthier lives. 23andMe Holding Co. (Nasdaq: ME) (“23andMe”), a leading consumer genetics and research company, today announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Lemonaid Health, Inc., an on-demand platform for accessing medical care and pharmacy services online. Under the merger agreement, the purchase price is $400 million (subject to certain customary downward adjustments), of which 25% will be paid in cash and 75% in shares of 23andMe Class A Common Stock. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2021.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO