CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Malaysia reopens cautiously to foreign workers, tourists

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwObM_0cZNpthf00
1 of 2

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia said Friday it will reopen to foreign workers to address a labor crunch, and allow fully vaccinated tourists at the northern resort island of Langkawi next month without quarantine.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government will use the reopening of Langkawi on Nov. 15, the first time foreign tourists will be allowed back since March 2020, as a gauge for three months before opening up the rest of the country.

It comes amid a sharp fall in coronavirus cases, and a beefed-up vaccination campaign with 94% of adults — or 72% of the population — getting their shots. Daily infections have fallen to below 7,000 from a peak of more than 20,000 in August. Malaysia has recorded a total 2.41 million cases, with more than 28,000 deaths.

Ismail said only holidaymakers from some countries, a list of which will be released soon, will be allowed in initially. They will have to undergo COVID-19 tests three days before departure and during their stay. Travelers must also have at least $80,000 insurance coverage, stay for a minimum of three days and engage a local tour guide, he added.

Ismail said the government has also agreed to let foreign workers return to the plantation sector on a case-by-case basis. He said the workers must be fully vaccinated, have a negative COVID-19 test three days before arrival and undergo a seven-day quarantine.

Migrant worker quotas and entry dates for other industries are still being worked out, he said. Officials have said the first batch of 32,000 foreign workers is expected soon.

Malaysia banned the hiring of foreign workers in June last year to give locals more employment opportunities, but it sparked a severe labor shortage. The National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia said that the number of foreign workers has dwindled to 1.1 million from 1.9 million in 2018, the Star daily newspaper reported Thursday.

The chamber data showed that plantations require 70,000 foreign workers, the rubber glove industry 25,000, furniture 30,000, construction 200,000, manufacturing 25,000, services 45,000 and plastics more than 6,000, the Star reported.

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Malaysia Is Reopening Stunning Langkawi To Visitors!

There’s been a pretty simple formula to travel during the global pandemic: find a place offering incredible beauty, weather and outdoor activity, and get there as fast as you can. Good food, a plus. The trend sent destinations like Hawaii and The Maldives into overdrive, and Mexico even set all-time...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Cambodia to re-open to international travellers

Foreign tourists will soon roam Cambodia's ancient Angkor Wat temples once again, after officials on Tuesday flagged a partial reopening to vaccinated travellers. The northern city of Siem Reap -- gateway to the world heritage-listed Angkor Wat complex -- will be added to the kingdom's hotel quarantine-free travel scheme in January.
WORLD
The Independent

Cambodia announces phased reopening to vaccinated tourists

Cambodia's government announced plans Tuesday to reopen the country in several stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting from the end of next month.The program beginning Nov. 30 will allow visitors who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to skip being quarantined if they stay at least five days in designated areas, the Tourism Ministry announced.The first such areas are two seaside provinces, Sihanoukville and Koh Kong, on the Gulf of Thailand.On arrival, visitors must show proof they have been vaccinated and take a rapid results test for COVID-19. They can proceed without quarantine if the results are negative.Siem...
WORLD
AFP

Which Asia-Pacific countries are re-opening to foreign visitors?

Thailand's re-opening to vaccinated foreign tourists marks a major easing of border controls for Asia, where governments have been far slower to roll back coronavirus travel curbs than in much of the West. Here is a look at which countries are opening up across the Asia-Pacific region and those staying sealed off from the world.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migrant Worker#Ap#Star Daily
AFP

Thailand reopens: what you need to know

Thailand's once-lucrative tourism sector is a shadow of its former self after months of coronavirus travel restrictions. But on Monday, the kingdom reopens its doors to vaccinated travellers from more than 40 countries. Here's what you need to know:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Widodo calls for ASEAN travel corridor to bolster recovery

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged Southeast Asian countries to speed up plans to create a regional travel corridor to help revive tourism and speed up a recovery from the economic damage of the pandemic. Citing U.N. and World Trade Organization data, Widodo said Monday that the level of restrictions in Southeast Asia was the highest in the world. With coronavirus cases in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations now declining, those limits should be eased to allow people to travel more freely, he said.Speaking at a regional business forum Widodo urged immediate adoption of a regional travel...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Chinese province closes tourist sites following virus cases

A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Gansu province lies along the ancient Silk Road and is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other religious sites. The National Health Commission said 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu. Another 19 cases were found in the Inner Mongolia region, with others spread across several provinces and cities. Residents in parts of Inner Mongolia have been ordered to stay indoors. Despite having largely stamped out cases of local infection, China maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward the pandemic, characterized by lockdowns, quarantines and compulsory testing for the virus. The spread of the delta variant by travelers and tour groups is of particular concern ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Overseas spectators already are banned, and participants will have to stay in a bubble separating them from people outside. Authorities in the capital said on Sunday people arriving from places with recent infections would need to show a negative virus test result and give regular health reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

US government warns Americans to avoid travel to Singapore

The CDC and the State Department have warned Americans to avoid travel to Singapore, despite the Asian country dropping quarantine restrictions for vaccinated U.S. travelers. According to Johns Hopkins University, Singapore recorded a high of 70,374 COVID-19 cases over the last 28 days. On Monday, the State Department urged Americans...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
The Associated Press

Israel poised to welcome foreign tourists back to country

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli leaders on Thursday recommended reopening the country to fully vaccinated tourists beginning on Nov. 1, a year and a half after closing its borders to most foreign visitors due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The decision, which still requires formal government approval, comes as Israel emerges...
WORLD
Time Out Global

Scott Morrison promises a more cautious plan to reopen Australia to international tourists

Last week, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet announced that NSW would begin welcoming back vaccinated international arrivals from November 1, who would not only be allowed to re-enter the country but would also not be required to quarantine upon arrival. Airlines and tourist businesses quickly scrambled to put plans into place to accommodate the coming tourist boom, but there was just one catch: Perrottet didn’t have the authority to reopen international borders. Within hours, the prime minister, who is the only person in control of Australia’s international borders and visas, slapped down Perrottet’s pledge, saying that only Australian citizens, residents and their families would be allowed to travel freely overseas from November 1.
AUSTRALIA
baltimorenews.net

After Covid shutdown, Bali plans to reopen to foreign tourists

BALI, Indonesia: Beginning Thursday, fully vaccinated travelers from 19 countries will be able to again enter Bali, Indonesia. Of note, citizens of Australia, which accounts for the largest number of Bali tourists, will not yet be able to visit. Citizens from those countries permitted to enter Bali include Saudi Arabia,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

Bali reopens to international tourists – but Singaporeans will have to wait

Here's bittersweet travel news: our well-loved travel destination Bali has recently reopened to international tourists – however, Singaporeans will have to wait. On October 14, Indonesian authorities have announced that the holiday island of Bali is welcoming visitors from 19 countries, marking the first since Indonesia closed its borders to foreign travellers 18 months ago. The countries, chosen for their low Covid-19 cases, are Bahrain, China, France, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Routes: U.S. reopens to foreign tourists, United's '22 plans, facial recognition coming to OAK, more

In a busy week for air travel news, the U.S. said it will reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors on Nov. 8; United announces a number of new and revived international routes for 2022; JetBlue and American introduces reciprocal perks for their elite frequent flyers; Singapore and Fiji will reopen to vaccinated American visitors, with their airlines adding or enhancing services to and from the United States, including San Francisco; Southwest offers travel vouchers to passengers caught up in its operational mess last weekend; Southwest and American get squeezed in a political battle over vaccine mandates; TSA reports an “alarming” number of guns seized at security checkpoints so far this year; Oakland International hires a company to install facial recognition technology; LAX commissioners approve big expansion projects for the airport; and American Express opens a Centurion Lounge at London Heathrow.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eturbonews.com

India is now open for fully vaccinated foreign tourists

It is the first time India has allowed foreign tourists to enter the country since March 2020 when it imposed its first nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Fully vaccinated foreign visitors travelling on chartered flights allowed entry to India starting today. International travelers on regular flights will be able to enter India...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

India reopens for foreign tourists on charter flights as virus infections ebb

Tourists on regular flights will then be able to enter India in a month’s time. India has reopened to fully vaccinated foreign tourists traveling on chartered flights in the latest easing of its coronavirus restrictions as infection numbers decline. Foreign tourists on regular flights will then be able to enter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Malaysia: Foreign Portfolio inflows moderated in September – UOB

UOB Group’s Senior Economist Julia Goh and Economist Loke Siew Ting assess the latest foreign portfolio figures in Malaysia. “Malaysia continued to receive foreign portfolio inflows for the second consecutive month, albeit moderate at MYR1.4bn in Sep (Aug: +MYR7.7bn), bringing the accumulated overseas capital inflows to MYR4.1bn in 3Q21 (2Q21: +MYR5.3bn). Non-residents remained net buyers of domestic debt securities (+MYR0.6bn) and equities (+MYR0.7bn) for two months in a row in Sep. This helped to push up year-to-date overall foreign portfolio inflows to the highest level since 2016, at MYR24.3bn (Jan-Sep 2020: -MYR17.5bn).”
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 4:36 a.m. GMT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and China are stepping up their war of words over Taiwan in a long-simmering dispute that has significant implications for the power dynamic in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Amid a surge in Chinese military activity near the island that China regards as a renegade province and has vowed to reclaim by force if necessary, Washington and Beijing have launched new campaigns for global support for their respective positions, each using the stern and lofty language of sovereignty and international precedent. And neither is backing down. While the disagreement over Taiwan isn’t new and has long vexed relations between the countries, recent developments suggest the two are coming closer to confrontation.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

US, China, Russia join Asia summit amid regional disputes

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Premier Li Keqiang will join an annual summit of 18 Asia-Pacific nations by video Wednesday in a region where the world powers have dueled over trade, Taiwan, democracy, human rights and Beijing’s increasingly assertive actions in disputed territories. Russian President...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Thailand prepares to welcome back tourists after devastating shutdown

Hotels, street food carts and tuk-tuks are gearing up for the return of tourists to Bangkok as Thailand prepares to re-open on November 1 to fully vaccinated visitors after 18 months of Covid travel curbs. But the steamy metropolis, the world's most-visited city before the pandemic, will take some time to get back to its pulsating, intoxicating old self, industry experts say. The coronavirus pandemic sent visitor numbers plummeting from 40 million in 2019 to just 73,000 in the first eight months of 2021 -- leaving its tourism-reliant economy registering its worst performance in over two decades. Authorities are desperate to revive the sector -- which accounts for a fifth of the economy -- despite Thailand still recording about 10,000 Covid infections a day and the vaccination rate lagging at about 40 percent.
WORLD
The Independent

Budget 2021: Chancellor set to cut tax on domestic flights

The chancellor is expected to cut Air Passenger Duty (APD) for some domestic flights in today’s Budget speech.The Independent understands that Rishi Sunak will reduce the flat-rate tax on departures between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to zero – cutting the cost of a domestic return flight connecting England, Wales or Scotland with the airports of Belfast or City of Derry by £26.For travellers in business class, for example on British Airways between London Heathrow and Belfast City, the air fare will fall by £52.In addition, flights to airports in the Scottish highlands and islands are expected to become APD-exempt....
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

627K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy