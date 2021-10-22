CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This meat is soon disappearing from Chipotle's menu

By By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle's smoked brisket was always intended to be a limited-time menu item. But it's been so popular that the offering is ending earlier than planned. The company revealed in Thursday's earnings call that the brisket promotion will end in November, meaning it will just be on sale for partial quarter. Usually...

EatThis

Locations of This Collapsing Burger Chain Are Changing Their Names and Going Rogue

When a fast-food franchise fails, it rarely happens because the business is set up more like a pyramid scheme than an actual scaleable brand. But according to restaurant industry insiders as well as its franchisees, that was the case with BurgerIM. Now, you may end up eating at a local burger joint without even knowing it is actually a rebranded BurgerIM location, as operators are taking their restaurants out of the chain's system and trying their luck as independents or as parts of other burger franchises.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Outraged That the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

From its signature "my pleasure" mantra to helping push a customer's car to the gas station, Chick-fil-A and its employees have a reputation for going above and beyond for customers. In fact, this fast food chain was recently voted best in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row in a 2021 Newsweek survey. But despite its success with fast food consumers over the years, Chick-fil-A has recently come under fire for a decision that has upset even its most loyal devotees. Read on find out what has Chick-fil-A customers so riled up that they've filed a lawsuit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Taco Bell Fans Are Mourning the Sudden End of This Beloved Item

Don't blink! The world is changing quickly, and fast food chains are among the institutions that are driving that trend the hardest. Why, Taco Bell had just come out with one of their most-hyped menu offerings of all time, and already customers are finding it's too late to get their hands on it. Did Taco Bell just discontinue one of its biggest successes? A few apparent insiders are sounding off.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

You Can Get $1 Fries at McDonald's Until 2022

Although the cult classic McRib sandwich is creating quite the buzz at the moment, the sandwich isn't the only thing to get excited about at McDonald's. The fast food chain is currently offering patrons the chance to get a large order of fries for $1 every week through the end of 2021.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Here's Why Popeyes Almost Disappeared From the Fast-Food Scene

Popeyes is currently one of the most popular and profitable fast-food brands in America, but that wasn't always the case. After making a name for itself with spicy fried chicken, the company made a bad business decision—one that nearly destroyed Popeyes before it had the chance to change the world of fast food.
RESTAURANTS
WNCY

Chipotle sales surge as people return to try new menu items

(Reuters) -Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday as COVID-19 vaccinations and its new menu items encouraged more people to dine out at its restaurants despite higher prices. Americans who were cooking more in their kitchens during the pandemic-induced work from home are now grabbing...
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Chipotle could combat inflation with more menu price increases

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. says it could raise prices even further to combat any inflationary pressures that would squeeze margins. The Denver-based burrito chain, like restaurants across the country, has over the past year grappled with higher food, labor and freight costs that are showing no signs of easing. Inflation during the third quarter was in the mid-single digits.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King decides to cut the coupons

Burger King is cutting coupons. Specifically, the fast-food chain has been reducing the frequency with which it uses paper coupons to get customers in the door. Apparently, company executives said, younger consumers don’t use them enough. Burger King wants to spend its money instead on offers that will actually get them in the door. “It’s been traditionally an important channel,” Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International. “But its effectiveness has eroded over time, especially with younger consumers.”
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

10 of the greatest menu items from TGI Fridays

Since 1965, TGI Fridays has been giving throngs of people reason to utter those now famous words: “Thank God It’s Friday!”. ABC, the television network, also had a slogan in the nineties; it was used in promoting their Friday night lineup of sitcoms. Forgive me for saying, at the risk of sounding ancient: “Now that was TV!”
RESTAURANTS
socalTech.com

McDonald's Piloting Plant-Based Burger From Beyond Meat

El Segundo-based plant-based burger company Beyond Meat has scored a win with McDonald's, and will be piloting a new plant-basd burger called the McPlant at eight McDonald's restaurants. According to McDonald's, the new McPlant will be tested for a limited time at those restaurants, which include locations in Irving and Carrollton, Texas, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California. The company said the test will see how offering a burger with a plant-based patty will impact its kitchens in its restaurants. The McPlant is a patty that both companies co-developed that McDonald's says has the "iconic taste" of its burger, even though it's made from plant-based ingredients like peas, rice and potatoes.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Flushing Post

New Chipotle Location Opens in Flushing With Borough’s First Chipotle Walk-Up Window

A new Chiptole restaurant — the first Queens location with a walk-up window — opened in Flushing Thursday. The casual Mexican eatery opened at 136-31 Roosevelt Ave. and offers the usual menu items including burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, salads, guacamole, chips and queso. The restaurant is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
QUEENS, NY
Beloit Daily News

What's missing from the menu

From scouring for lids and to-go containers to struggling to offer customers enough chicken day-to-day, those at local restaurants are trying to make do with not only staff shortages, but product shortages. At BOXCARS Pub & Grub, 108 Allen St., Clinton, it’s been difficult to obtain chicken wings, corn nuggets...
BELOIT, WI
thewarriorwire.org

Battle of the Burritos: Willy’s vs. Chipotle

It’s no surprise that the hangry Dubs are constantly hankering for some big burritos after a long day at school. And, of course, nothing sounds better than a fresh bowl of salsa and queso to feed those cravings. But where will the Dubs go? Students face a difficult decision when choosing their preferred Mexican joint. Some Dubs are loyal to Willy’s, but others swear Chipotle is better. The question arises: Which joint serves up the best burrito?
RESTAURANTS
San Francisco Chronicle

Avocado toast with no toast: S.F.'s brunch tasting menu restaurant opens soon

When Hilda and Jesse debuts in North Beach on Nov. 1, the restaurant will serve what is perhaps the Bay Area’s only brunch tasting menu. Located at 701 Union St., the restaurant is co-owners Kristina Compton and Rachel Sillcocks’ tribute to breakfast food, the focus of their popular pop-up of the same name. On weekends there will be a $45 three-course tasting menu, which is meant to deliver as much of an elevated experience as a fine dining dinner — just with pancakes and avocado toast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

