Bucks County, PA

Pumpkin Coffee Life: Bucks County’s Best Fall Favorites

 4 days ago

Image via The Coffee Room.

Now that the weather has finally turned Fall-like, we can grab our PSL and begin our love of all things pumpkin. Or perhaps you’ve been riding the pumpkin train for the last few weeks already?

In any case, these Bucks County cafes have got their Pumpkin Spice lives down to a science. Try out these places to get into a Fall frame of mind.

Amsterdam Coffee Bar is ready for Fall.

Amsterdam Coffee Bar has a host of delightful drinks and check out their bonsai trees. Fall offerings include Dirty Chai, iced Matcha Latte, Hibiscus Mulberry Latte, and Oat Mocha, plus their creative and tasty waffles.

Amsterdam Coffee Bar is located at 5667 York Rd #7 in New Hope.

Calm Waters Coffee Roasters has all things Fall, starting with their Pumpkin coffee cake smothered in brown butter topping.

Their mantra is caring for others as well as caring for themselves—and that starts with their amazing coffee.

Calm Waters Coffee Roasters is located at 242 Mill Street in Bristol.

The Coffee Room has got a ton of great autumn drinks to celebrate the season—a pumpkin pie latte, pumpkin chai latte, coconut matcha latte, s’mores latte, hot apple cider, and apple cider chai.

Nonno’s Italian Coffee Parlor.

The Coffee Room is located at 15 S. State St, Newtown.

Nonno’s Italian Coffee Parlor is a little slice of relaxation offering Hot Chocolates, Hot Apple Cider, Chai Tea Latte, plus sandwiches, desserts, and pastries.

Nonno’s Italian Coffee Parlor is located at 6 E State Street in Doylestown.

Johnson Hall Coffee House is a warm and friendly shoppe serving artisan coffee drinks, paninis, waffles, crepes, and lunch selections daily, and their finger is solidly on the pulse of all things seasonal for Fall, including a Cinnamon Sweet Cream Latte, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Orange Mocha Latte, Maple Vanilla, plus, cold brews.

Johnson Hall Coffee House is located at 3 Hulme Street in Hulmeville.

What other Bucks County cafes have some fun fall flavors?

Bucks County, PA
