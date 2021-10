Three decades ago, one of California’s deadliest wildfires claimed 25 lives in the East Bay. In the wake of the 1991 Oakland Hills Tunnel Fire, evacuation plans were released in the event that another blaze breaks out in the area. New technology and strategies might help prevent the same level of tragedy caused by the gridlock of everyone trying to evacuate at the same time.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO