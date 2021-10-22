CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Esther J. Cepeda: Police misled the public about State Street shooting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Gaslighting” is a word people use when they suspect that they’ve been told something designed to make them question their reality and the validity of their thoughts. I batted the term around as I watched 19-year-old Katoine Richardson seemingly take the heat for a police officer getting shot last Sunday morning...

