Esther J. Cepeda: Police misled the public about State Street shooting

A Niles man is facing charges after police say he shot a Michigan State Police trooper this month. Berrien County Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli says 24-year-old Isaac Ntabaazi is charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a police officer, and felony firearm for the October 6 incident. The prosecutor says the trooper pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Ninth Street and Main Street in Niles that evening. Ntabaazi was a passenger in that vehicle. Ntabaazi struggled with the trooper when he was asked to step out of the vehicle and show his hands. Ntabaazi allegedly then shot the trooper in the leg. The trooper returned fire, shooting Ntabaazi in the head. Both were taken to hospitals to be treated. No court dates have yet been scheduled in the case, although Ntabaazi faces up to life in prison on the assault with intent to murder charge.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO