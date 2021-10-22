Esther J. Cepeda: Police misled the public about State Street shooting

A 70 year old Farmersburg man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop for speeding. Around 8:10 p.m. Monday evening, State Police patrolling U.S. 41 in Sullivan County stopped a speeding pick-up. During the stop, a K-9 unit gave an alert for the truck. The driver was identified as 70 year old Terry Frakes of Farmersburg. After the K-9 gave an alert to the presence of contraband in the vehicle. Frakes gave permission for his residence to be searched. The search of the residence found 900 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a sum of U.S. currency. The State Police say the 900 grams of meth was enough to distribute up to 3,600 doses of meth. Frakes faces charges of Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Comments / 0